'People Are Watching': Speaker Om Birla Rebukes MPs Chanting Slogans In Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla took a strict approach over disruptions by the opposition in the proceedings of the house on July 27. He also expressed his discontentment with the indiscipline which was seen on Monday in the lower house of the parliament leading Birla to adjourn the session. He not only called on the lawmakers to not convert the session into a “competition” for chanting slogans but urged the members to unite to deal with the problems of the citizens of the country.

In a bid to control the situation, Birla also said that the behaviour of the MPs is being watched by people across the country. Lok Sabha Speaker noted that the citizens want the lawmakers to consider the problems and shortcomings faced by a common man. Birla said, “I request you to let the Lok Sabha proceedings be conducted peacefully.”

Birla said, “Don’t compete in the House for chanting slogans instead compete for dealing with problems of the Indian citizens. People are watching that you are competing for slogan-chanting.”

'Will try to run Parliament by rules'

Earlier, Birla led the house to pay tributes to Anerood Jugnauth, former President of Mauritius and Kenneth David Buchizya Kaunda, first President of Zambia as both leaders passed away last month. July 27 is not the only time that Birla spoke against chanting slogans in Lok Sabha. In 2019, as the opposition interrupted the decorum, the House Speaker said, “I don’t think Parliament is the place for sloganeering, for showing placards, or for coming to the well...There is a road for that where they can go and demonstrate. Whatever people want to say here, whatever allegations they have, however they want to attack the government they can, but they can’t come to the gallery and do all this.” Even at the time, Birla talked about what would he do if slogans are chanted in the house chambers. He said, “I don’t know if it will happen again but we will try to run Parliament by the rules.”

