Om Birla Writes To PM Modi On The Lack Of Infra, Medical Equipment In Kota Hospital

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday visited the hospital in Kota where the death of newborns occurred. During his visit, Birla said that the deaths were caused due to lack of infrastructure and medical equipment. He also said that he has written a letter to Chief Minister Gehlot regarding the issue.

Speaking to the media, Birla said, "The government must do its duties, we are not here to blame anyone. The death of a newborn or any child due to lack of equipment is condemnable. There's a lack of infrastructure and medical equipment. Many types of equipment are dysfunctional. I've asked for equipment required in writing, it'll be made available in 15 days. This is true that there were lapses by the hospital and there is a scarcity of space in the hospital. The survey committee of state govt should see it. It is their job to see how many HODs are required in the hospital. I have written a letter to PM regarding this. 300 new hospitals are required in the city under the smart city scheme and we will see to it that changes happen."

READ | BJP Alleges Priyanka's Foul-play Against UP Cop Who Was On Duty Despite Personal Tragedy

On Friday, Birla urged Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to look into the deaths of 10 infants in the last two days at a hospital in his constituency Kota and ensure necessary medical arrangements. Birla said the untimely death of infants at JK Lon hospital in Kota-Bundi parliamentary constituency is a matter of concern for all.

He said 800 to 900 infants and 200 to 250 kids died every year in "this major hospital" due to lack of qualified personnel and non-functioning of life-saving equipment. Birla, in a letter to Gehlot, said as per his information, ventilator, nebuliser and other life-saving instruments are not in working condition in the hospital and many posts for qualified doctors and paramedical staff are also lying vacant.

"This is the main reason infants and kids die every year in this hospital," he said while urging Gehlot to form a committee to look into the matter. The MP said he has personally requested the chief minister to look into the matter and form a committee to improve the facilities at the hospital and made all necessary arrangements.

READ | PM Modi Encourages Use Of Indigenous Products, In His 'Mann Ki Baat' Address

Probe into Kota infant deaths

Investigating into the shocking deaths of 10 infants in Kota's Jay Kay Lon hospital, Rajasthan State Health-Education Secretary Vaibhav Galriya on Friday has stated that an inquiry committee has been formed which will examine the cause of deaths. He added that all issues, relating to cleanliness, facilities, medical equipment that will be probed into.

READ | Om Birla Requests Gehlot To Make Arrangements At Kota Hospital After Death Of 10 Infants

What is the incident?

J.K. Lon Hospital authorities revealed that five boys and five girls - aged between one day and one year had died in two days on December 23-24. Reports state that at least 77 children have died in the hospital within this month. The hospital has constituted a three-member committee to probe into the incident.

Doctors have reportedly stated that most infants and children referred to the hospital are terminal conditions and hence the hospital usually witnesses three infant deaths per day. Commenting on this particular incident, the hospital superintendent Dr. HL Meena has stated that the number is 'high, but usual', as per reports.

Moreover, Dr Amrit Lal Bairwa - head of the paediatrics department has reportedly revealed that three of the five infants were suffering from severe birth asphyxia, while the other two infants suffered severe infection, resulting in their deaths within 24-48 hours.

READ | SHOCKER: 77 Infants Dead In Kota, 'nothing New' Says Rajasthan CM Gehlot Reading Stats