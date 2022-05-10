Om Prakash Chautala Passes Class 10 & 12 At Age 87; Politician And Stars Heap Praise

Om Prakash Chautala was hailed by Omar Abdullah for clearing class 10 and 12 at age 87. 'A person is never too old to learn, congratulations chautala sab,' he tweeted. The septuagenarian Chautala also received praises from politicians and celebrities including Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan and actor Nimrat Kaur, who recently acted in a film titled 'Dasvi' - which is about a politician appearing for Class 10 exams in jail.

Nimrat appreciating Chautala tweeted, 'Absolutely marvelous!! (sic) Age is truly only a digit or two." Abhishek Bachan shared the news and tweeted "Badhai!!! #Dasvi."

Anecdote of passing class 12 before class 10!

Chautala at the examination centre refused to speak with the media saying "I am a student." The story of Haryana's former Chief Minister passing the class 10 and 12 examination is also interesting as he passed the papers for class 12 first followed by clearing the examination for class 10. Chautala attempted and passed the exams for class 12 in 2022 under the Haryana Open Board, however, his result and certificate was put on hold as the authorities discovered he had not yet cleared the class 10 examination, which prompted him to appear for class 10 examination. After having passed the rest of his exams by studying from the National Institute of open school in 2017, while serving the 10-year jail sentence for his involvement in the teacher's recruitment scam, which was popularly recognised as the JBT scam since it incorporated the recruitment of junior basic teachers.

Due to hand injury, a class 9 student acted as a substitute writer for Chautala

While appearing for the class 10 exams in August 2021, as Chautala's hand was injured, a class-9 student acted as a substitute writer, the permission for which was granted by the Department of Education. He completed the examination and left the centre in just two hours with a smiling face.

Chautala had, at the age of 82, appeared in his Class 10 examination from the National Institute of Open School in 2017. He had secured 53.4% marks with Urdu, Science, Social Studies and Indian Culture and Heritage as the subjects. However, a backlog in the English language paper hampered his final results.

Image: Facebook/CH. OMPRAKASH CHAUTALA, OMAR ABDULLAH