Oman-bound SalamAir Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Nagpur

An Oman-bound SalamAir flight (Chittagong-Muscat) carrying 200 passengers and seven crew members made an emergency landing at Nagpur airport on Wednesday after the pilot detected smoke emitting from the engine. All 200 passengers, along with the crew members, landed safely.

Sources involved in the landing process said there was no panic in the aircraft as the smoke was only limited to the cargo area and the pilot got an alert in the cockpit through the systems.The passengers have been kept in the security area as the engineers are examining the plane.



This is the second major emergency landing of a flight having a Bangladesh connect.