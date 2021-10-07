Omar Abdullah, Altaf Bukhari Condemn Murder Of 2 Teachers By Terrorists In J&K's Srinagar

As two school teachers were shot dead by terrorists on Thursday in a horrific attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and several other prominent leaders of the Union Territory have condemned the killings. The J&K L-G has assured of giving 'a befitting reply ' to the perpetrators.

The J&K L-G said, "A befitting reply will be given to perpetrators of the heinous terror attacks. Terrorists & their patrons will not succeed in disturbing peace, progress and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family, friends and colleagues."

I strongly condemn the barbaric killing of two of our teachers, Supinder Kour and Deepak Chand by terrorists. A befitting reply will be given to the perpetrators of the heinous terror attacks on innocent people. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) October 7, 2021

Jammu Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah took to Twitter and wrote:

Shocking news coming in again from Srinagar. Another set of targeted killings, this time of two teachers in a Govt school in Idgah area of the city. Words of condemnation are not enough for this inhuman act of terror but I pray for the souls of the deceased to rest in peace. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 7, 2021

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party Mehbooba Mufti reacted to the incident and said, "Disturbing to see the deteriorating situation in Kashmir where a minuscule minority is the latest target. GOI’s claims of building a Naya Kashmir has actually turned it into a hellhole. It’s sole interest is to use Kashmir as a milch cow for its electoral interests."

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party's official Twitter handle wrote:

Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari strongly condemns the cowardly act of killing teachers in a #Srinagar school



The Party expresses deepest condolences to the bereaved families



Hope that the perpetrators of this heinous act will be brought to justice soon. — J&K Apni Party (@Apnipartyonline) October 7, 2021

Two teachers killed in terrorist attack in Srinagar

Two school teachers were shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. The terrorist attack took place in Eidgah Sangam, a downtown area of Srinagar where the two teachers were dragged from the classroom and shot dead by the terrorists. Both the teachers, Satinder Kaur and Deepak Chand were both residents of Allochi Bagh. They were killed two days after terrorists had killed three other civilians, including a prominent Kashmiri Pandit. Following the attack, the Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the CRPF are also reaching the spot of the terrorist attack. This comes as another terror attack in recent days. The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba too has threatened and warned that minorities and other locals will be targeted.

On Wednesday, a street hawker was shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar. The incident took place near Madina Chowk, Lalbazar where terrorists fired upon the victim Virender Paswan. Paswan, a resident of Bihar's Bhagalpur district worked as a street vendor. Police said a search operation was underway to nab the terrorists. This was the second attack carried out on a non-Kashmiri street vendor.

A businessman named Makhan Lal Bindroo has also been killed by terrorists in Srinagar on Tuesday evening. The area was later cordoned off and a search to nab the terrorists was initiated. Bindroo He was a prominent businessman in the valley region with two medical stores in Srinagar including one started by his family in 1947.

Another attack was reported from Bandipora District in North Jammu and Kashmir where a civilian identified as Mohd Shafi Lone resident of Naidkhai was shot dead.

