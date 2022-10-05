Omar Abdullah & NC Buy Time For 'report Card' To Amit Shah; Rake Up Centre-Gupkar Talks

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tore into the Gupkar alliance during his Jammu & Kashmir visit and dared them to present a report about the development works done during their regime. National Conference (JKNC) chief Omar Abdullah has now come out in his party's defence and has accepted Shah's open challenge, by buying time.

On Wednesday, the Home Minister during his public rally in Baramulla questioned the 'three families' (Muftis, Abdullahs, and Gandhi-Vadras) demanding an account of the work done by them during their years of governance in the valley. He stated ahead of his visit, he read a tweet from PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti where she demanded answers on what the BJP government has given to Jammu and Kashmir. "I would like to tell Mufti as well as Farooq Abdullah, please open your ears and eyes, and I will answer it. But even we need an account of the work done by the '3 families' that has ruled the valley for over 75 years"

In his response, the National Conference Chief took to Twitter and retweeted a JKNC post thanking Amit Shah for challenging the party and Farooq Abdulah. He assured that JKNC will present all the development work done in the valley under their regime by tomorrow (October 6) as the list is very exhaustive.

We are grateful to @HMOIndia @AmitShah ji for challenging Dr. Farooq Sb to account for @jknc_’s contribution to the development of J&K. As the list is rather exhaustive, please expect our response tomorrow. — JKNC (@JKNC_) October 5, 2022

The former J&K CM also asked why the government was so intent on calling J&K leaders to Delhi for consultations if it espoused Home Minister's views about the Gupkar.

And if “Gupkar model gave guns & stones to youth of Kashmir” why on earth are PM & other senior leaders inviting these “Gupkar leaders” to meetings in Delhi? pic.twitter.com/9PmkOWy1PZ — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 5, 2022

National Conference Responds

While speaking exclusively to Republic TV, NC Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said, "I think it's pretty clear that the Home Minister has sought details on what Farooq Abdullah Saab has done during his regime. As a responsible opposition, it is our right to list the achievements that have been completed during Omar and Farooq Abdullah's tenure. That is what we have mentioned in the tweet and we are compiling everything we will give a detailed statement on what NC and its leaders have done. Everybody should be aware of it and let people decide who is right and wrong. If somebody asks a question, especially the Home Minister of India, we have every right to respond".

Sheikh Bashir, NC Provincial Secretary slammed BJP and called it a Jumlebaaz party, "As far as polls are concerned, when the decision of August 05, 2019, (abrogation of Article 370) was taken, the same day they claimed that the elections will happen. But nothing has been done yet, people are waiting. To date poll dates aren’t announced, they can’t be trusted. BJP is Jumlebaaz Party, they say many things but don’t do anything", he said.

(Image: PTI/ANI)