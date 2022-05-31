Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti Condemn Teacher Rajni Bala's Killing In J&K; Question Centre

As Rajni Bala died in yet another incident of targeted killing in J&K, NC vice president Omar Abdullah and PDP supremo Mehbooba Mufti issued a condemnation. Hailing from the Samba district in Jammu, Bala, a Kashmiri Hindu, was a teacher at the government high school at Goalpara in the Kulgam district of the Union Territory. On Tuesday, she received critical gunshot injuries after being attacked by terrorists when she was walking towards the school. While the area was cordoned off and she was rushed to the hospital, Rajni Bala succumbed to her injuries.

Reacting to the incident, Omar Abdullah took to Twitter and wrote, "Very sad. This is yet another targeted killing in a long list of recent attacks directed at unarmed civilians. Words of condemnation and condolence ring hollow as do the assurances of the government that they will not rest till situation normalises. May the deceased rest in peace."

Expressing concern at the rise in civilian killings, Mehbooba Mufti questioned the Centre over the claim that there is normalcy in J&K. She remarked, "Condemn this act of cowardice which sadly plays into the vicious anti-Muslim narrative spun by BJP". Meanwhile, the Kashmir Police vowed that the terrorists involved in this gruesome crime would be identified soon and neutralized. This attack comes barely two weeks after Rahul Bhat- a Kashmiri Pandit was killed by terrorists in the Valley.

Rajni was from Samba District of Jammu province. A government teacher working in Kulgam area of South Kashmir, she lost her life in a despicable targeted attack. My heart goes out to her husband Raj Kumar & the rest of her family. Another home irreparably damaged by violence. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 31, 2022

Outrage over Rahul Bhat's killing

Rahul Bhat, who got a job as a clerk under the special employment package for migrants in 2010-11, was shot dead by terrorists inside the Tehsil office in the Chadoora town of the Budgam district on May 12. This targeted killing led to widespread protests by the Kashmiri Hindu community demanding adequate security from the government. Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on May 13, his wife Meenakshi revealed that Rahul was against his transfer to Budgam in the Kashmir Valley and expressed displeasure at the lack of security provided to him.

On May 25, a People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration delegation called on J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and discussed the safety of Kashmiri Pandit employees. As per sources, Sinha assured the delegation comprising NC president Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, CPI(M)'s MY Tarigami and Awami National Conference senior vice president Muzaffar Shah that the security forces have been given full freedom to avenge the killing of innocent people. He also told them that the Kashmiri Pandit employees will be shifted to secure district and Tehsil headquarters.