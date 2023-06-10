Omar Abdullah Sees 'no Benefit From Alliance' In Big Jolt To Oppn Unity, Takes On Kejriwal

The Opposition parties will come together in Patna on June 23 to chalk out the strategy to fight PM Modi and BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Days before that, seemingly in a big jolt to the opposition unity, senior National Conference leader Omar Abdullah hinted at not being a part of the larger opposition alliance against BJP in next year's general elections. He also took a direct swipe at Arvind Kejriwal (taking part in the Patna meet) over his silence on the abrogation of Article 370 by the PM Modi-led govt.

No benefit to J&K: Omar Abdullah

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice President was visibly upset while responding to the possibility of his party joining hands with other parties against BJP ahead of 2024 elections.

He said, "What we have (to contribute) outside Jammu and Kashmir? We have a total of five (Lok Sabha) seats and what storm these seats can create? We have to fight against the BJP on these seats and what is going outside J&K is a secondary question," Abdullah told reporters expressing his anguish over opposition unity as he reached the border district of Rajouri.

"Compulsions aside, I do not see any benefit from such an alliance for the party and Jammu and Kashmir. I am repeatedly saying that when they need us, they knock on our doors. When (Delhi Chief Minister Arvind) Kejriwal is in trouble, he needs our support but where were these leaders in 2019 when we faced a big deceit," he said, referring to the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of J&K into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh by the central government.



#WATCH | Rajouri, J&K: Where was Arvind Kejriwal when Article 370 was scrapped? He supported the govt that time and today he is asking for support from other parties: NC Leader & former J&K CM Omar Abdullah on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/B6oNlA7zV4 — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2023

Omar invokes Article 370 card again

Further reminding the opposition of its absence at the time of removal of Article 370, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister stated, “Where were those who are raising hue and cry today for safeguarding the Constitution and democracy when we faced the murder of democracy. They did not speak against it and the fact of the matter is that they supported the move (in Parliament)."

"There are only four parties - DMK, Mamata Banerjee-led TMC and two Left parties which always stood with the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Leave these parties aside, show me someone among other parties who wholeheartedly supported us. We will fight against the BJP on our five seats, let them do whatever they want to," Omar Abdullah while stressing on his stand to stay away from the possible grand opposition alliance vs BJP.

On August 5, 2019, Article 370 was scrapped in a historic decision by the Narendra Modi-led government. With this, the special status of the northern state was removed and the state was fully integrated into the mainstream of the nation. As a result, all the rights enshrined in the Constitution of India and benefits of all the Central laws are now available to the people of Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh.

Calling the possibility of any pre-poll alliance in J&K in run up to the assembly elections 'premature', he said, "Let the election bugle be sounded, we will sit together to take a call on this. The opinion or decision of one person is not acceptable, all the leaders of the party (NC) will discuss the issue, weigh its pros and cons and reach a consensus."

Farooq Abdullah-Deve Gowda meet

Interestingly, Omar Abdullah's stance on opposition alliance is in contradition to National Conference supremo Farooq Abdullah. The NC chief emphasised on the importance of opposition unity before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections after he recently met HD Deve Gowda, the former Prime Minister at his residence in Bengaluru. The senior Abdullah also opined that it is necessary to save the country from allegedly getting dividing on religious lines.

Responding to a question of having a third front, the former CM of J&K said, "My message to everyone is India is unity in diversity. Let us protect the diversity. It will protect the unity of the country,"

When asked if the regional parties should stand together to fight against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Farooq Abdullah responded, "The question is not BJP, it is the question of the nation. Do you want the nation to be divided on religious basis or do you want the nation to be united together? It’s a diverse nation."

The veteran leader went on to explain how nation-building is what binds both him and Deve Gowda's family together. "What unites us? It’s the desire to work together, to build this nation together and to grow together. That is what is important," he asserted.



(With PTI inputs)