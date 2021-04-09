Omar Abdullah Tests Positive For COVID-19; Shares He Is 'asymptomatic & Isolating At Home'

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) leader Omar Abdullah tested positive for the novel Coronavirus on Friday. Taking to Twitter, Omar Abdullah revealed that since he was completely asymptomatic, he would self-isolating at home based on medical advice.

For a year I did my best to dodge this damn virus but it’s finally caught up with me. I tested positive for #COVIDãƒ¼19 this afternoon. I’m completely asymptotic. Based on medical advice I’m self-isolating at home & monitoring my parameters like oxygen saturation levels etc. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 9, 2021

Farooq Abdullah tests COVID-19 positive

This comes more than a week after JKNC Chief Farooq Abdullah tested positive for COVID-19. Breaking the news of Farooq Abdullah's COVID-19 test result on Twitter, Omar had said that his father was showing some symptoms and informed that he along with his family would by self-isolating themselves until they got their tests done. "Based on the advice of doctors to enable them to better monitor my father, he has been admitted to hospital in Srinagar. Our family remains grateful to everyone for their messages of support & their prayers," Omar Abdullah tweeted.

On April 3, the 85-year-old NC president was admitted to the hospital in Srinagar days after he was self-isolating at home. Omar Abdullah shared that the decision had been taken based on doctors' advice for better monitoring. J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had also visited SKIMS hospital to inquire about the NC President's health. "In Srinagar, I met Omar Abdullah at SKIMS Hospital, Soura. Enquired about Farooq Sahab's health and instructed the doctors to provide best treatment. I pray for his long and healthy life," the LG's office tweeted.

Amid rising cases of Coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir, a night curfew has been imposed in 8 districts of the UT namely- Jammu, Udhampur, Kathua, Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam, Anantnag, and Kupwara. The curfew will be applicable in the districts from 10 pm to 6 am. Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded 835 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day spike this year.