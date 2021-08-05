OMCs Have Monitoring And Surveillance System At Retail Outlets: Rameswar Teli, MoS MoPNG

Rameswar Teli, the Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), has informed Rajya Sabha that Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have a monitoring and surveillance system at the retail outlets. He wrote this in a written response to a question in the Rajya Sabha on August 4, Friday. He also informed that checking adulteration is a continuous process.

Rameswar Teli said, "OMCs take action as per Marketing Discipline Guidelines and Dealership Agreement against retail outlet dealers where a case of adulteration is established. The Central Government has also issued the Motor Spirit and High-Speed Diesel (Regulation of Supply, Distribution, and Prevention of Malpractices) Order, 2005 under Essential Commodities Act, 1955, which provides for punitive action against malpractices such as adulteration of petroleum products". There was also a press release in which the MoPNG minister informed that the established cases of adulteration are classified as 'Critical irregularities' under the MDG. He added that in cases like these, the retail outlet dealership is terminated in the first instance. The press release also stated that during the last three years (FY 2018-19 to 2020-21) and the current year (April 2021- June 2021), OMCs had terminated 19 retail outlets in established cases of adulteration.

Initiatives by OMCs to monitor & conduct audit checks and surveillance

Some of the initiatives taken by the OMCs in this matter include the creation of a separate Quality Assurance Cell (QAC) for carrying out inspections, drawing of samples from petrol pumps at random and sent for testing to authorized laboratories. The initiatives further include sealing of tankers before leaving company premises to protect against pilferage/adulteration en-route.

The release added, "Making available filter paper, calibrated density equipment (Hydrometer/Thermometer) and 5 litres calibrated measure at the retail outlets for checking quality and quantity of MS/HSD, and conducting regular / surprise inspections at retail outlets by OMC Field Officers/ Senior Officers/Mobile labs throughout the country. In case of irregularities, action is taken as per the MDG and dealership agreement". The list also mentioned the installation of GPS to monitor the movement of Tank Trucks carrying MS/HSD. The GPS installation would also help conduct a Third-Party Audit of Retail Outlets by OMCs for effective monitoring and benchmarking. Furthermore, the GPS would enable automation of retail outlets by OMCs, which help with the real-time capture of sales transactions and monitoring of tank stocks and receipts.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image Credit: ANI/PTI