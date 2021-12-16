Omicron: 5 New Cases Confirmed In Gujarat Pushing India's Tally To 77

With a fresh case of the Omicron variant confirmed in Gujarat, the state's tally has climbed to 5 while the country's tally stands at 77. The patient is said to have returned from the African country of Zimbabwe. Under the latest COVID-19 norms, RT-PCR tests are mandatory for passengers arriving from the "at-risk" countries and they are allowed to leave the airport only after the results come.

Notably, with four new cases of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, the total tally of Kerala has jumped to five, informed State Health Minister Veena George.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said 10 cases of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron have been detected in the national capital so far and none of them has developed "severe" disease. Further, he said that 40 people are undergoing COVID-19 treatment at the special facility at Lok Nayak Hospital meant for isolating and treating suspected Omicron cases. Of them, 38 are COVID-19 positive.

There were six cases of Omicron in Delhi till Tuesday. The number increased to eight on Wednesday and 10 on Thursday.

Omicron detected across India

Apart from Kerala, cases of the Omicron variant have been reported from other states including Delhi, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, West Bengal, and Gujarat. The first case of the new variant was reported on November 25 from South Africa and has now spread across various countries and raised concerns about the third wave of COVID-19.

Maharashtra is the worst affected in India has till now reported a total of 32 cases followed by Rajasthan at 17. The first case in India was reported from Bengaluru with two patients testing positive with Omicron.

Notably, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal reported their first Omicron case, which pushed the national tally to 73 on Wednesday itself.

Omicron variant scare

The variant had already spread to 77 countries as per the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the first death from the variant was confirmed in the UK, furthermore, the global health organisation has said that the newly detected variant ‘spreads more’ and can ‘evade vaccine efficacy.’ The health ministry has sounded the alert against the SARS-CoV-2 variant and has urged people to comply with the standard COVID-19 protocols.