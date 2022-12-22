Omicron BF.7 Scare: International Travellers Arriving In Maha To Undergo Thermal Testing, Says Minister

Maharashtra Health Minister Tanaji Sawant on Thursday said international travellers arriving in the state will undergo thermal testing amid concern of a possible spike in COVID-19 cases due to the BF.7 variant of Omicron.

He was speaking in the Assembly after a meeting to review the situation was chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Sawant told the House that no patient of the BF.7 variant has been reported in Maharashtra, and added that of the four cases detected in the country, two each are from Gujarat and Odisha.

All district and urban agencies are being made aware about the new variant and have been asked to stay on alert, Sawant said, while Fadnavis tweeted that nodal officers in each district will monitor the situation.

Sawant emphasised on testing, tracking, treatment and vaccination, but stressed there was nothing to fear.

Children and elderly people should wear masks as a precautionary measure, besides following social distancing, he added.

"From Monday, two per cent of the passengers will be tested from international flights arriving in the state. There is no reason to worry and guidelines should be followed," the minister said.

If Omicron infected four people, this new variant infects 10 people, so its transmission rate is high, Sawant asserted.

BF.7 is a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant BA.5 and has the strongest infection ability since it is highly transmissible, has a shorter incubation period, and a higher capacity to cause reinfection or infect even those vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis said citizens need not panic, but must take all appropriate precautions against COVID-19.

At present, Maharashtra has 132 active cases, including 22 patients in hospitals.

The state is doing genome sequencing in identified cases, he said, adding that the global scenario, the state's preparedness in case of a surge, vaccinations as well as other issues related to the pandemic were discussed in the review meeting.

"Citizens need not panic at all but everyone must take appropriate precautions," the Deputy CM said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)