Omicron Cases May Outnumber COVID's Delta Variant Ones: Indian Health Experts

With nearly 90 countries reported cases of Omicron in India, health experts believe that the new COVID-19 variation may surpass the Delta variant's rapid spread rate that led to the deadly second wave. Experts predict that the country's third Coronavirus wave, which is expected to peak in February 2022, will be milder.

The Omicron variation multiplies at a faster rate, producing infection at a faster rate, and it has also been discovered that the new variant is more capable of evading the immune system than the delta variant. They believe that if a large population is infected with B.1.1.529, the new SARS-COV2 strain, more of its sub-clans will emerge in the future.

However, the instances recorded in India have so far only displayed moderate symptoms like fatigue and a sore throat, and the majority of those who have been infected are recovering at home. Dr Deshdeepak, a senior cardiologist at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, said, "The WHO has classified Omicron as a Variant of Concern. By already, about 90 countries have been affected. It looks to be extremely contagious. Currently, the Delta version is the most common strain worldwide, but due to its great transmissibility, Omicron may overtake the Delta variant."

Omicron cases may outpace COVID-19 Delta surge

"As it is a novel version that is more transmissible than the delta variant, we may expect a spike in cases and another wave. However, so far, only cases with minor symptoms have been reported," added the health expert. People should continue to closely follow COVID-19 acceptable behaviour, according to health specialists who have been dealing with COVID patients since the start.

Vidyasagar, who is also the head of the National COVID-19 Supermodel Committee, stated earlier on Saturday that India will experience a third COVID wave, although it will be milder than the second. "In India, the third wave is expected to come early next year. Because the country already has widespread immunity, it should be milder than the second wave. There will, without a doubt, be the third wave. We're now averaging roughly 7,500 instances each day, with that number expected to rise if Omicron begins to supersede Delta as the main variant, ANI quoted Vidyasagar as saying.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI