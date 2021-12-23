Omicron Cases: PM Modi To Chair COVID-19 Review Meet At 6.30 PM Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a meeting at 6.30 pm today to examine the pandemic scenario in the country, amid fears over the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. In the previous 24 hours, India has reported 7,495 new COVID-19 cases, according to the Union Health Ministry. So far, 236 cases of the Omicron strain of coronavirus have been reported in the country, according to the Ministry.

Maharashtra was the state with the most confirmed cases, with 65, followed by Delhi with 64, and Telangana with 24. 104 people have recovered from the virus out of the 213 cases. With the recovery of 6,960 patients in the last 24 hours, the total number of COVID patients recovered since the outbreak began currently stands at 3,42,08,926.

India’s Omicron tally has crossed the 200 cases mark, despite over 60% of the eligible population in the country being vaccinated. There has been an exponential jump in Omicron in 20 days in India. Omicron is 3 times more transmissible than Delta. Omicron containment zones, medical industry preparedness and other guidelines will be discussed. The COVID-19 booster dose will also be discussed based on need, data and other factors. The economic recovery post-COVID-19 will also be touched upon.

In the previous 24 hours, 434 COVID deaths have been reported, bringing the total death toll from the infection to 4,78,759. Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry warned States and Union Territories on Tuesday about a new COVID-19 variation known as Omicron, which is at least three times more transmissible than the Delta form, according to existing scientific evidence. Greater foresight, data analysis, dynamic decision making, and stringent and timely containment action are also required at the local and district levels, according to the ministry.

COVID-19 cases in India

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed 139.70 crores (1,39,69,76,774), according to the Union Health Ministry, with 70,17,671 vaccine doses administered in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the Centre has stated that it has taken necessary preparations in light of the country's approaching Omicron issues. Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Health Minister, on Monday, addressed the Centre's preparedness in light of the city's escalating Omicron variant cases. He went on to say that the administration is in contact with the states and is evaluating this option with the help of an experienced team.

The Health Minister told Rajya Sabha that the government had arranged a buffer stock of essential medicines that are required for the treatment of COVID-19 so that in case of any calamity, the country will not face any shortage. "To prevent Oxygen supply shortage, the government has also ensured enhanced generation of medical oxygen and its smooth supply across the country and the genomic sequence capacity has also been increased," said Mansukh Mandaviya.

"We have made a transparent system for ventilators. Now the state government hospitals give us a certificate that the ventilator has been installed and is running properly. The state governments have given reports of 48000 ventilators. This topic is not about politics," he added.

Image: Pixabay / PTI