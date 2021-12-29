Omicron Cases Surged Due To Arrival Of International Flights, Says Delhi Health Minister

Omicron cases in Delhi have increased with the arrival of international flights as the maximum number of infections are reported at the airports, said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday. While briefing the media on the sudden spike in Omicron cases in the national capital, the Delhi Health Minister informed that with the COVID-19 positivity rate at around 1%, 496 new cases were reported on Tuesday.

Along with that, he also said that the Omicron cases have increased due to the passengers arriving from other countries at international airports.

"Every passenger arriving at the airports is being tested and most of them are coming out as positive with the variant. They are being kept in isolation and another test is conducted after five or six days. However, many passengers who test negative at the entry point later show symptoms of the infection and pass it on to their family members resulting in more cases," Jain added.

Speaking about the state government's preparation for tackling the Omicron situation, the Health Minister said that the health experts have opined about Omicron being less effective than the Delta variant. "The government is well-prepared to vaccinate 3 lakh people on a daily basis and has adequate infrastructure for the same. Along with that. further decisions will be taken at the DDMA meeting. Also, the children to be vaccinated will receive their doses at the same centres where the adults received their vaccines," he added.

Delhi reports a serious hike in Omicron cases

While Delhi continues to lead the tally with 238 cases of Omicron, it has also reported a surge in COVID-19 infections. Apart from that, Delhi with the highest number of infections has also contributed to India's total tally taking the nationwide Omicron count to 781 followed by fresh 9,195 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

As a part of it, the Delhi government has also issued a 'yellow alert' or Level 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan for the national capital imposing certain restrictions across the city. Informing about the same, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal through a virtual briefing informed about it and urged the people to follow proper Covid protocols. As a part of the yellow alert issued for Delhi, restrictions have been imposed upon educational institutions, markets, public transports, recreational spots, among others. Also, a total ban has been imposed on any kind of public or mass gathering.

Image: Republic World/Pixabay