Omicron Dominated Karnataka's Third Wave, Found In 67.5% Of Samples: Health Min K Sudhakar

Karnataka Minister for Health & Family Welfare Dr K Sudhakar on Friday informed that the Omicron is the dominant variant, followed by Delta in the third wave of novel coronavirus pandemic in the state. He said that Omicron was found in 67.5% of samples in the January wave while Delta variant in 26% of samples.

"Which strain is dominating which wave in Karnataka? As per the genome sequencing sample, the following are the dominant strains: Second wave: 90.7% Delta Third wave: 67.5% Omicron and 26% Delta," Sudhakar tweeted.

Which strain is dominating which wave in Karnataka? As per the genome sequencing sample, the following are the dominant strains:



🔹Second wave: 90.7% Delta



🔹Third wave: 67.5% Omicron and 26% Delta#COVID19 #Omicron #Delta pic.twitter.com/xZUkHYMVTS — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) January 28, 2022

The data shared by Sudhakar shows that of the 1,853 samples used for genome sequencing during the ongoing third wave (January 2022), 26% were Delta and its sub-lineage, 67.5% were Omicron, 6.6 were ETA, Kappa, and Pango. There were no cases of Alpha and Beta variants.

Earlier in the day, Sudhakar attended the COVID situation review meeting called by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Karnataka Health Minister briefed about the measures being taken in the state to triage and treat infected persons and contain transmission.

COVID-19: Over 71K recoveries, 31,198 new cases, 50 deaths in Karnataka

Karnataka on Friday reported 31,198 fresh COVID cases, taking the state's total tally to 37, 23, 694. With 50 more fatalities, the death toll has reached 38,804, the health department said, adding that 71,092 people have recovered from the illness. The fatality and positivity rates for the day were at 0.16% and 20.91%, respectively. The active cases stand at 2,88,767.

Of the new cases, Bengaluru has contributed about 50% of the infections of the day with 15,199 cases. The state's capital also reported eight deaths. Mysuru reported 1,877 new cases, Dharwad, 1,315, Tumkuru 1,315, and Hassan 1,037 cases.

A total of 1,49,174 samples were tested in Karnataka including 1,06,749 RT-PCR tests on Friday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6.14 crore. According to CoWin portal, 2,76,746 people were vaccinated against COVID-19, taking total vaccinations in the state to 9.48 crore.

(Image: ANI/Shutterstock)