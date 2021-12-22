Omicron: Dr Vivek Nangia Asserts Precautions Necessary, Immunisation Should Be Prioritized

As the caseload of Omicron variant in India crossed the 200 mark, Dr Vivek Nangia, Chief Of Pulmonology Department at Max Hospital said that exercising necessary precautions was pivotal to curb the spread of COVID strain. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Wednesday, Dr Nangia agreed that there was a need for a booster dose, but the priority right now should be to get more and more people immunised against the lethal respiratory infection. “Scientifically speaking, immunity caused by initial vaccines does wane off so there is a situation where booster dose is necessary, but right now our priority should be to get more and more people immunised,” he said.

As per the Pulmonologist, vaccines do not nullify chances of catching the virus, but just reduce the chance of “severe illness”. The same could be done by masking, social distancing, avoiding gatherings and parties. “Those precautions need to be carried out also,” the doctor, who is currently treating Omicron patients said.

“Internationally, they are recommending a booster dose and very soon we will also have our own studies for the same,” Dr Nangia said. However, he pointed out that “we still do not have a study which ascertains what booster shot to take.” “If you have taken a Covishield or Covaxin in the past, what to take next?’ he questioned.

Dr Nangia then went on to say that as of now all the patients diagnosed with Omicron have shown “mild symptoms” or are “asymptomatic.” He then listed the usual symptoms like cough, cold, body aches, fever. However, the Max Hospital staffer warned that the transmissibility of Omicron is very high. “Mild symptoms do not mean that we take this strain very lightly,” he said.

He said, “In three to five days, the cases are doubling internationally and even in India the cases are surging at a very high rate.” He further said that even if a small percentage of the cases start needing hospitalisations then hospitals in the country could get overwhelmed with patients.”

'More potent variant of vaccine'

Dr Nangia also listed out precautions that recovered patients need to follow. “After recovery, they need to isolate themselves, seven days at home. They should continue to follow other precautions related to COVID.

“There is a possibility where one can study if there is another variant of the vaccine. Like in other diseases like influenza, every year the vaccine changes depending on the prevailing strain,” the doctor suggested. He further added, “ They're also some scientific research undergoing to see if we can get a more potent vaccine against omicron.”

(Image: Dr Vivek Nangia/Facebook/Pixabay)