Omicron Fear Grips Maharashtra As South Africa Returnee Tests COVID-19 Positive In Thane

A person who had returned from South Africa to Maharashtra's Dombivali tested COVID positive, informed Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) Dr Pratibha Panpatil on Sunday. His samples test will be sent for genome sequencing to confirm whether or not he is 'Omicron' positive. The doctor further added that his brother has tested negative for the virus and the remaining family will get tested today.

The South Africa returnee had travelled to Delhi and then to Mumbai:

Dombivali | He had travelled from South Africa to Delhi and Delhi-Mumbai; quarantined at Municipal Corporation's isolation room. His brother tested negative, remaining family to be tested today (Nov 29): Dr Pratibha Panpatil, Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2021

The man had travelled from Cape Town to Dombivali on November 24 and claims he didn't come in contact with anyone after returning from South Africa, added the doctor. The patient is currently admitted at the Art Gallery isolation centre of the KDMC. 'The KDMC health department is on alert. We are prepared to deal with the new variant,' Dr Panpail concluded.

South Africa nationals test COVID-19 positive in Bengaluru:

On Saturday, two South African nationals tested positive for the virus at Bengaluru Airport. It has been confirmed that both the individuals have tested positive for the Delta variant. The two individuals were travelling amongst 584 passengers from 10 high-risk nations. Karnataka Minister R Ashoka had informed that more than 1000 people have come from South Africa and all of them have been tested. "One more test will be done after 10 days for those who have already come to Bengaluru or somewhere," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Countries that have reported Omicron cases:

In a recent update, Canada and Australia confirmed Omicron cases. Two passengers who arrived in Sydney from southern Africa tested positive for the COVID-19 variant Omicron. Apart from South Africa, Botswana, and Hong Kong now cases have been reported from the United Kingdom, Belgium, Israel, Germany, and Italy. Meanwhile, the United Kingdom has announced a temporary ban on flights from six African countries after a new COVID strain was detected with more than 30 mutations. Two linked cases of the new variant, which is feared to be immune evasive, were also detected in Britain in persons having a travel history to southern Africa, British Health Minister Sajid Javid informed, citing UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) via Twitter post.

(With inputs from agencies)