Omicron Fear: Maharashtra Mandates 7-day Quarantine For Passengers From 'at-risk' Nations

Amid the rising concern over the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday, November 30, made institutional quarantine mandatory for 7 days for passengers coming to the state from “at-risk” countries. The state also announced that all domestic travellers must undergo RT-PCR tests irrespective of their vaccination status. Following the order, mass cancellations of flights to Mumbai are likely to make happen.

Following the emergence of the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus, the Centre on Monday, November 29, issued revised guidelines for international arrivals in India which will be effective from December 1. The new guidelines issued demands travellers to submit travel details of 14 days and upload negative RT-PCR test reports on the government's Air Suvidha portal prior to the journey. Travellers coming from counties 'at risk' have to undergo an RT-PCR test on arrival.

Maharashtra govt issues new guidelines for air travel

Consequently, in order to restrict the entry of the highly contagious virus variant into the state, the Maharashtra government have declared restrictions on air travel. The order copy read, “The restrictions imposed by the Government of India guidelines dated November 28, 2021, as well as future restrictions if any, shall act as minimum restrictions to be imposed.” DCP immigration and Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) will draft a proforma of declaration for all arriving passengers on international flights to declare details of the countries visited in the last 15 days.

Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) has been asked to share the proformas with all airlines and cross-check all information by immigration on arrival. Following this, any incorrect information furnished by the passengers shall lead to action under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. The government also stated that international passengers arriving from ‘at-risk’ countries may be deplaned on priority with separate counters arranged by the Airport Authority for checking.

Speaking about the travellers from at-risk countries, the order copy further read, “If any of the tests are found to be positive, then the passenger shall be shifted to a hospital. In case of all tests coming negative, the passenger will have to undergo a further seven days of home quarantine.” Meanwhile, passengers from all other countries will have to compulsorily undergo an RT-PCR test at the airport on arrival. The travellers, if found negative, will have to undergo 14 days of home quarantine. They will be shifted to a hospital facility if found positive.

RT-PCR test compulsory for domestic travellers

Any passengers with a connecting flight to any other airport in India will also have to undergo an RT-PCR test at the first arrival airport in Maharashtra. Passengers will only be allowed to board the next flight after testing negative for the virus. Meanwhile, all domestic travellers have to compulsorily carry a negative RT-PCR test within 48 hours of the time of arrival. All BMC COVID centres have been put on alert.

