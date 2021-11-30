Omicron: Goa Airport, Stations Alerted, CM To Hold High-level Meeting On New COVID Strain

On Tuesday, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will hold a meeting to discuss the development of the Omicron COVID-19 variant. The airport and railway authorities have been notified, according to the Chief Minister's office which issued a statement on the recent developments.

Speaking to reporters, Sawant said, "The state is adhering to Centre's guidelines over COVID-19. All precautions are being taken. A meeting with officials from Health and State administration is called on November 30 to discuss the issue. Airport-Railway stations have been alerted and have been asked to take precautions in wake of a new variant."

Goa CM Pramod Sawant to hold a meeting regarding new COVID-19 variant today

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged people to stay vigilant in light of the new coronavirus type Omicron. The Prime Minister told reporters ahead of the start of the winter session that India has administered more than 100 crore doses of COVID vaccinations during the pandemic's difficult moments. We are now approaching 150 crore doses. The discovery of a novel coronavirus strain has heightened our alertness. In light of the new COVID-19 version, we should all remain vigilant He stated that the government's top priority is the citizens' health. The World Health Organization (WHO) dubbed the new COVID-19 variation B.1.1.529, which was discovered in South Africa, 'Omicron' on Friday, raising the alarm among countries that have the new variant.

New COVID-19 variant found in Spain

All countries are now aggressively testing due to this variant. According to the Associated Press, Spain is the latest country to uncover the new version. The Gregorio Maranon Hospital's microbiology service has uncovered the first case of the Omicron strain of coronavirus. According to AP, the Gregorio Maranon hospital's microbiology and infectious disease section tweeted that sequencing of the patient's samples revealed that he was infected with the COVID virus's Omicron version. The 51-year-old patient is also in good health, according to the hospital. After a stopover in Amsterdam, the individual who tested for the Omicron variation in Spain had travelled from South Africa. The individual had tested positive for COVID-19 at the Madrid airport, according to health officials. Other passengers who came into close touch with the patient afflicted with the Omicron variety are being monitored by officials.

With inputs from ANI and AP

(IMAGE: Twitter)