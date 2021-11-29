Omicron: Goa Govt Calls Meet On Tuesday To Discuss Situation

The Goa government will hold a top-level meeting on Tuesday to take stock of the COVID-19 situation in light of a new variant being found in the southern part of Africa recently, officials said.

The variant was christened as Omicron by the World Health Organisation and has been labelled as a 'Variant of Concern'.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said all COVID-19 guidelines were being followed strictly and personnel at the airport and railway stations have been told to be on alert as part of efforts to stop the spread of the new variant.

A meeting has been called of health and administrative officials on Tuesday to discuss the situation, the CM said.

