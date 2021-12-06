Omicron: Health Min Reviews Testing Facilities For Passengers From 'at-risk' Countries

Amid Omicron variant scare affecting the country's battle against COVID-19, on December 5, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the RTPCR testing facilities for passengers coming from 'at-risk' countries at Indira Gandhi International Airport in person. Following the visit, he mentioned that 35 rapid RTPCR testing devices are operating within the international arrival at Terminal III of the Delhi airport.

"Reviewed RT-PCR testing facilities for passengers coming from at-risk countries at the IGI airport, New Delhi. 35 rapid RT-PCR testing machines are functional within the Terminal -3," the Health Minister shared on Twitter.

"With this, passengers screening & testing time can be reduced to even 30 minutes," he added.

Omicron scare looms across India as 21 cases reported

So far, India has identified 21 Omicron cases across four states and one UT. On December 2, two people in Karnataka tested positive with the Omicron strain of COVID-19, which was the first case documented in India. The country's third and fourth Omicron cases were reported two days later, in Gujarat and Maharashtra, respectively.

India's first incident of the latest strain was discovered today in the national capital, while another seven cases were discovered in Maharashtra. In Rajasthan's Jaipur, nine persons tested positive for the variant, pushing the total Omicron cases in the country to 21. Four members of a family who recently returned from South Africa are among the nine people who tested positive in Jaipur.

Nine people have been detected with the variant in Rajasthan's capital, Jaipur, seven in Maharashtra's Pune area, and a 37-year-old fully vaccinated man who arrived in Delhi from Tanzania, bringing the total number of people killed in India to 21. The majority of persons who tested positive had recently returned from Africa or had come into contact with such people.

Notably, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated that the country has reported 8,306 new COVID-19 cases and 8,834 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The active caseload currently stands at 98,416 which is the lowest in 552 days. Also, on December 5 the country achieved a notable milestone as 50% of the country's eligible population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.