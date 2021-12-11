Last Updated:

Omicron: ICMR Develops Rapid Testing Kit To Detect COVID-19 Variant In 2 Hours

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, a doctor of ICMR clarified that COVID-19 variant Omicron is SARS-CoV-2 strain with difference in 'spike protein'

In a significant development, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in Dibrugarh, Assam, has developed a kit to detect the latest COVID-19 variant, Omicron. The existing model of diagnosing the virus via sample collection or RT-PCR generally takes over 2 to 3 days to detect the variant, however, the rapid testing takes not more than two hours.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Dr Biswajit Borkakoty of ICMR clarified that the Omicron strain is a variant of SARS-CoV-2 but it reflects a 'significant difference in spike protein'. 

"So based on this spike protein analysis, on November 25, after sequencing it on several levels we designed it in the house and this is a real-time RTPCR testing that can detect the variant in two hours," he said. "As of now, it takes a minimum of 36 hours by targetted sequencing and at least 4 to 6 days by genome sequencing. So this is very important," the doctor associated with ICMR further stated. 

How did ICMR develop a rapid Omicron testing kit?

The ICMR-RMRC has designed a hydrolysis based RT-PCR testing kit. "We have relegated this (rapid testing kit) using synthetic Omicron zinc fragment and that's why it has been found a 100% accurate till now," Dr Biswajit Borkakoty said. Further, he mentioned ICMR's association with biotech entities in Kolkata. 

"They will synthesise the kit in bulk, they have the capacity to synthesise within two to three days and licensing is in process," he stated. 

COVID-19 strain Omicron tally in India

With seven fresh Omicron cases in Maharashtra, the country's tally has climbed to 33. Three new Omicron cases were found in the state capital Mumbai and a three-and-half-year-old child has tested positive for the highly transmissible variant of SARS-CoV-2. As per the latest statement issued by the Union Health Ministry, 25 cases of Omicron variant have been detected in India so far. As per reports, nine cases have been reported in Rajashthan, three in Gujrat, 17 in Maharashtra, two in Karnataka and two in Delhi. He further added that the symptoms were mild in most Omicron cases detected in India. The Centre has asked the states to closely examine and monitor the new Omicron variant cases while people are asked to adhere to COVID-19-related protocols. 

Image: PTI/Pixabay

