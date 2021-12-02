'Omicron Impact Being Studied, Priority Is Full Vaccination,' Says Centre On Booster Dose

As the Union Health Ministry on Thursday announced in a press brief that two cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been reported in Karnataka, NITI Aayog member Dr. VK Paul briefed over ban on international flights, booster dose and paediatric vaccination, stating that the South African variant is being carefully examined and the current priority is to complete the task of vaccinating all adults with both doses.

While speaking on booster dose and paediatric vaccination, Dr. VK Paul said, "Scientific reasoning for providing boosters at what timing, for which vaccine, all that is under examination. Currently, let's be very clear, our priority is very clear - complete the task of vaccinating all adults with both doses." "The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is being carefully examined, will take decisions on the basis of it, it's an ongoing discussion within our technical and scientific circles," he added. Dr. VK Paul further said, "We are strictly and intensely working on clusters, hospitalisations, cases within the country. Our scientific team and laboratories have already started their work. The credit goes to the system that has already been established to identify the two cases we refered to. As the situation unfolds further, we will keep informing you."

'Two cases of Omicron variant reported in Karnataka': Health Ministry

Lav Agarwal, the Joint Secretary of Union Health Ministry, on Thursday said that two cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been reported in India, Both the cases have been found in Karnataka. The new COVID-19 variant which was first detected in South Africa was recently declared 'Variant of Concern' by World Health Organisation (WHO).

"Two cases of Omicron detected in Karnataka so far through genome sequencing effort of INSACOG consortium of 37 laboratories established by the Ministry of Health. We need not panic, but awareness is absolutely essential. COVID-apt behaviour is required," Agarwal said.

Agarwal also informed that around 29 countries have reported 373 cases of Omicron variant till now. Agarwal stated that no severe symptoms of the Omicron Variant have been detected so far. "In all such cases in the country and across the world, no severe symptom has been noted. WHO has said that its emerging evidence is being studied," the Health ministry said.

On the passengers arriving from 'at risk' countries, the health ministry said, ''if found positive on arrival, they will be treated under clinical management protocol. If tested negative, then they need to undergo home quarantine for seven days.''

Image: ANI, Unsplash