Omicron In Community Transmission Stage In India, Dominant In Multiple Metros: INSACOG

In a key development, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) stated that the WHO-acclaimed 'variant of concern' Omicron is in the community transmission stage in India. In addition, it stated that the highly transmissible COVID-19 strain is dominant in multiple metros.

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is in the community transmission stage in India and has become dominant in multiple metros where new cases have been rising exponentially, the INSACOG stated in the bulletin. Further, it said that BA.2 lineage, an infectious sub-variant of Omicron, has been found in a substantial fraction countrywide. S-gene drop-out is a genetic variation like that of Omicron.

On January 10, the INSACOG's bulletin released that while most Omicron infections so far have been asymptomatic or mild, hospitalisations and ICU cases have increased in the current wave and the threat level is unaltered.

"Omicron is now in community transmission in India and has become dominant in multiple metros, where new cases have been rising exponentially. BA.2 lineage is in a substantial fraction in India and S gene dropout based screening is thus likely to give high false negatives," it said.

India Records 3.33 Lakh new cases, positivity at 17.7%

India's daily COVID-19 curve showed marginal improvement on Saturday, as it reported 3.37 lakh cases, 2.7% lower than Friday. The active cases now comprise 5.43% of the total infections, while the national recovery rate has decreased to 93.31%.

The death toll climbed to 4,89,409 with 525 fresh fatalities, including 132 from Kerala and 48 from Maharashtra.

The daily positivity rate dropped from 17.94% to 17.22% while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 16.65 per cent. The overall count of the Omicron variant reached 10,050 with 29 states reporting cases of the new strain.

161.92 cr vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive, the Ministry of Health stated.

With the administration of more than 71 lakh Doses (71,10,445) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 161.92 Cr (1,61,92,84,270) as per provisional reports till 7 am today, it added.