Omicron: India's Tally Rises To 32 After 7 Cases Of New COVID Variant Reported In Maha

With patients getting recovered from the new variant of COVID-19, India on Friday reported seven new infections of the highly mutated Omicron variant from Maharashtra. After reporting zero Omicron cases in the last three days, India now has a tally of 32 cases with 17 in Maharashtra, nine in Rajasthan, three in Gujarat, two in Karnataka and one in Delhi. Meanwhile, a UK returnee tested COVID positive in Kolkata on Friday while her specimens are sent for genome sequencing to determine if she has contracted the new coronavirus variant Omicron.

Out of seven new cases in Maharashtra, 3 are from Mumbai and 4 from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation:

One Omicron case was found in Dharavi area of Mumbai:

Section 144 of CrPC imposed in Mumbai for 48 hrs:

Taking cognizance of the rising Omicron cases in the city, Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in Mumbai banning Rallies/morchas/processions etc on 11th and 12th December.

Health Ministry briefing on Omicron cases

Health Ministry's joint secretary Lav Agarwal on Friday addressed the media over Omicron situation in the country and added that 2 countries had reported cases of new variant till 24th Nov and now 59 countries have reported it. Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog said that as far as protection capability is concerned, India is now operating at a risky and unacceptable level with declining mask usage.

"WHO is warning against the decline in mask usage. Global scene of Omicron is disturbing... We are now operating at a risky and unacceptable level. We have to remember that both vaccines and masks are important," added Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog.

Recovered Omicron cases in India: