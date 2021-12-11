Last Updated:

Omicron: India's Tally Rises To 32 After 7 Cases Of New COVID Variant Reported In Maha

Maharashtra on Friday reported seven new cases of new COVID-19 variant- Omicron and now with this India's total tally of the new variant cases has raised to 32.

Bhavyata Kagrana
With patients getting recovered from the new variant of COVID-19, India on Friday reported seven new infections of the highly mutated Omicron variant from Maharashtra. After reporting zero Omicron cases in the last three days, India now has a tally of 32 cases with 17 in Maharashtra, nine in Rajasthan, three in Gujarat, two in Karnataka and one in Delhi. Meanwhile, a UK returnee tested COVID positive in Kolkata on Friday while her specimens are sent for genome sequencing to determine if she has contracted the new coronavirus variant Omicron.

Out of seven new cases in Maharashtra, 3 are from Mumbai and 4 from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation:

One Omicron case was found in Dharavi area of Mumbai:

Section 144 of CrPC imposed in Mumbai for 48 hrs:

Taking cognizance of the rising Omicron cases in the city, Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in Mumbai banning Rallies/morchas/processions etc on 11th and 12th December.

Health Ministry briefing on Omicron cases

Health Ministry's joint secretary Lav Agarwal on Friday addressed the media over Omicron situation in the country and added that 2 countries had reported cases of new variant till 24th Nov and now 59 countries have reported it. Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog said that as far as protection capability is concerned, India is now operating at a risky and unacceptable level with declining mask usage. 

"WHO is warning against the decline in mask usage. Global scene of Omicron is disturbing... We are now operating at a risky and unacceptable level. We have to remember that both vaccines and masks are important," added Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog.

Recovered Omicron cases in India:

  • Yesterday, Pune's first patient tested negative for the virus and was discharged from the hospital on the same day. The patient was 40 years old and tested negative on Thursday. Later, seven more cases were reported in Maharashtra’s Pune district, of which six belonged to the same family. 
  • All the nine people in Rajasthan who were found infected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 have also been discharged from a government hospital in Jaipur after they tested negative for the disease twice, said Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena on Thursday.
  • Maharashtra's first Omicron patient was also discharged from the hospital after testing negative on Wednesday.

 

First Published:
