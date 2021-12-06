Omicron: J&K Administration Releases List Of COVID-19 Guidelines Amid New Variant Threat

The new COVID variant Omicron's threat has prompted the Jammu and Kashmir government to put out a new order with the guidelines. The release mentions guidelines, restrictions and prevention for the virus. In light of the World Health Organisation's (WHO) designation of Omicron as a "Variant of Concern," Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reviewed the COVID-19 situation in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday and discussed preventive measures to be implemented against the emerging scenario with the COVID-19 Task Force, District Collectors, and Superintendents of Police.

Intensive testing, quarantine, and increased surveillance, according to the Lieutenant Governor, are essential in areas where there are more cases. He told health officials that they needed to make sure that the full capability of RT-PCR testing and vaccination was being used and that health officials and citizens needed to be more proactive. Sinha urged the Divisional Commissioners to strictly enforce the testing and quarantine of foreign travellers, and he ordered them to deploy Nodal officials to monitor all international arrivals and conduct proper testing.

J&K admin steps up COVID measures; releases new list of guidelines

The Divisional Commissioners were told to ramp up public awareness campaigns and implement COVID protocol, masking, and social separation to the fullest extent possible. The Lieutenant Governor stated that sufficient awareness should be organised at the panchayat level with the support of members of PRIs. He described COVID appropriate behaviour as extremely vital and critical, particularly in light of recent findings of a new mutation. Sinha asked the Deputy Commissioners to reduce the number of due second dosages to zero during the meeting. Superintendents of Police were also given instructions to ensure that fines for violations of covid regulations were strictly enforced.

Officials in Jammu and Kashmir reported 161 new cases of Coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total number of individuals affected to 3,37,807, with two deaths in the last 24 hours bringing the death toll to 4,481. Officials said 18 of the new COVID-19 cases came from the Jammu division and 143 from the Kashmir division of the Union Territory. According to them, Srinagar district has the most number of new cases with 62, followed by Baramulla district with 21. According to officials, there are 1,706 active cases in the Union Territory, with a total of 3,31,620 recoveries.

With inputs from ANI and PTI

(IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK)