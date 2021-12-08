'Omicron Just A COVID Variant, Not Disease; India Well Prepared', Says WHO Representative

A WHO representative spoke to Republic TV on Wednesday in regards to the new Omicron variant. It is said to be a variant of concern and was first found in South Africa.

Speaking to Republic TV was Mr Roderico H Ofrin, WHO representative to India. He said that Omicron is a new variant and not a new disease, adding that it spreads the same way as other variants. He cautioned that authorities have to prioritise public health actions that would help in reducing people's exposure to the virus.

Ofrin said that social distancing and isolation of infected individuals that India has done very well so far must be followed. He highlighted that people should wear masks properly, wash their hands and be in a well-ventilated environment if indoors. He also urged on protecting the 'vulnerable'.

On India’s approach to cutting down the transmission of infection, he considered this as a milestone that India has achieved in a very short duration, already exceeding 127 crore vaccines. He said, "Get everyone vaccinated because these two doses of the vaccination protection and action mean protecting you from the disease."

'Omicron Just a variant, not an infection': WHO Representative

On the topic of booster doses, he said that every country had a different situation. For patients that are on chemotherapy or other illnesses are less likely to respond to the booster shot following standard primary vaccine doses.

For children's vaccines, he said, "It will take some weeks before we have enough data to say anything specific."

He added, "There is a meeting happening at Geneva so we will have to see as researchers are usually working to understand more about the mutations."

Is India ready to handle another third wave?

When asked if India is ready to handle the third wave or new variants, he said that India is prepared in terms of lab facilites, testing, genome sequencing and healthcare supplies.

Ofrin mentioned that there would be no shortage of supplies for healthcare workers as there are around 3000 producers of PPE in the country.

"India is testing and focusing on isolation, taking out time in helping WHO understand, because there is a lot of new concerns that are going across. But it looks like India also is well prepared to tackle any such places in the coming weeks", he said.

(IMAGE: UNSPLASH)