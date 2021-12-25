Omicron-led COVID Cases To Rise In India, Vaccines Will Curb Spread: Dr Angelique Coetzee

As Omicron cases continue to witness new highs every day, the doctor who first discovered the variant has said that India will see a B.1.1.529 driven surge but the illness would remain mild. Notably, her remarks were based on cases under observation in South Africa, where it was first discovered. Speaking to PTI, Dr. Angelique Coetzee said human behavior was a large determinant of how the situation will unfold.

The chairperson of the South African Medical Association also emphasized the pivotal role that vaccines play. Dr. Coetzee reiterated that all the existing vaccines are efficient against the new strain, which has over 50 mutations. Highlighting the need to vaccinate urgently, she said that all the unvaccinated people are at 100 percent risk of contracting the illness.

"Existing vaccines will greatly help reduce the spread of the Omicron variant," Coetzee told PTI. She further added, “Existing vaccines would greatly help to reduce the spreading, as we know that you would spread only about 1/3 if vaccinated or had the previous history of being infected by COVID, while unvaccinated people will potentially spread the virus 100 percent.”

'COVID is yet to be over'

Since first entering India, the new variant of the COVID has multiplied rapidly. As of December 25, more than 415 have been discovered out of whom 115 have been recovered. Furthermore, she said, “the COVID pandemic is yet to be over and will become endemic in the days to come”. Notably, WHO had also reckoned on the possibility of coronavirus becoming perineal but some experts recently said that illness was dwindling as was evident with milder strains like Omicron.

Dr. Coetzee, however, disagreed with it and said, “I believe it will be difficult (for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to end soon). I presume it will become endemic," she predicted.

"India will see a surge in Omicron-driven COVID-19 cases and simultaneously there will be a high-positivity rate. But hopefully, the majority of the cases will be as mild as what we are seeing here in South Africa," she further added.

Image: ANI/Unsplash