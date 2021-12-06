Omicron: List Of Indian States And UTs That Have Reported Cases Of New COVID-19 Variant

India's first two Omicron cases were identified in Karnataka on Thursday, December 2. Since then the variant -with more than 50 mutations- has spread across 4 states and 1 Union Territory of the country, prompting authorities to impose new restrictions. Notably, the B.1.1.529 strain has now been identified in more than 38 countries prompting stringent restrictions and travel bans.

Which states in India have discovered the Omicron?

Karnataka (Bengaluru) - On Thursday, December 2, two men- one passenger who had recently arrived from South Africa and a doctor with no travel history tested positive for Omicron strain of COVID. Health officials confirmed that both the patients had been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus infection and only showed mild symptoms.

Gujarat (Jamnagar) - On Saturday, December 4, one man with a history of travelling to Zimbabwe was diagnosed with the B.1.1. 529 strain. According to the state health department, the man is 72 years old and had tested positive for coronavirus after landing in Jamnagar on November 28. Later on, it was found that he was infected with the Omicron variant.

Maharashtra (Thane) - On Saturday, December 4, a 33-year-old marine engineer with a travel history to South Africa tested positive for Omicron strain of coronavirus. According to health officials, the patient is a resident of Dombivli and arrived in Delhi from South Africa on November 23. He then took a flight to Mumbai from where he travelled to his home in Dombivli.

Maharashtra (Pimpri Chinchwad) - On Sunday, December 5, six residents of Pimpri Chinchwad tested positive for the Omicron variants. According to Maharashtra Public Health Department, the list of patients included a woman who travelled from Nigeria, along with her two daughters, to meet her brother in the Maharashtrian city.

Maharashtra (Pune) - Late on Sunday, the State Public Health Department said that a 47-year-old man had tested positive for the new variant. Officials informed them that he had returned from Finland in the last week of November.

Delhi - The National Capital reported its first case on December 5 after a 37-year-old man who landed from Tanzania tested positive. "So far, 17 COVID-19 patients and six of their contacts have been admitted to the Lok Nayak Hospital. The Omicron variant has been found in one of the 12 samples sent for genome sequencing so far, according to a preliminary report," Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain said. The patient has been recuperating in Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College and General Hospital.

Rajasthan (Jaipur)- As of now, a total of nine people have tested positive for the Omicron variant in the Rajasthan capital. According to State Health Secretary, Vaibhav Galriya, four out of them had returned from South Africa. Galriya told reporters, “The department had already got the family from South Africa admitted to Rajasthan University of Health Sciences, Jaipur (RUHS). Five other people who came in contact with him have also been found infected. They are being admitted to RUHS."

Image: Unsplash