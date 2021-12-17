Omicron: Maharashtra Reports 8 New Cases Of COVID-19 Variant; Total Cases Rise To 40

Eight more people have tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Maharashtra on Friday, taking total cases in the state to 40, which is the highest in the country. Of the total cases, 25 individuals have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test, the state health department said.

"As per the report given by National Institute of Virology today, eight more patients were found to be infected with Omicron in the state," said Maharashtra Health Department. Of the eight cases, six patients are from Pune, one from Mumbai and one from Kalyan and Dombivali.

Maharashtra had reported its first Omicron on December 4. The Cape Town returnee had tested positive on November 27, following which the sample was sent to Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital, where the Omicron was confirmed on December 4. The 33-year-old person had arrived in Mumbai on November 24 from South Africa, through Dubai and Delhi.

Under new norms, PTPCR tests are mandatory for those returning from the "at-risk" nations and they are only allowed to leave the airport premises after the COVID test results. Also, 2% of passengers arriving from other countries are being tested randomly.

Centre says genome sequencing of every sample not possible

Union Health Ministry on Friday said that genome sequencing of every sample is not possible. "It is a surveillance and pandemic assessment and tracking tool, not a diagnostic tool as of now. We can assure sufficient systematic sampling is being undertaken," NITI Aayog Member of Health Dr VK Paul said.

Director-General of the ICMR DR Balram Bhargava said, 'We have been discussing these anti-viral COVID-19 pills. We have found that these pills need to be given very early, even before the diagnosis of the disease. Scientific data is still not supported in a big way that pills will be useful at the movement."

India has reported more than 100 cases of new COVID variant Omicron across 11 states and union territories, the government said on Friday. The maximum cases have been reported in Maharashtra, followed by Delhi and Rajasthan.

The Omicron variant was first found in South Africa. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified Omicron as a 'variant of concern'. The new variant has so far been reported in 91 countries in the world, Health Ministry said.

(Image: PTI/Pixabay)