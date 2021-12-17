Last Updated:

Omicron: Maharashtra Reports 8 New Cases Of COVID-19 Variant; Total Cases Rise To 40

India has reported more than 100 cases of new COVID-19 variant Omicron across 11 states and union territories, the government said on Friday, December 17.

Written By
Kamal Joshi
Omicron

Image: PTI/Pixabay


Eight more people have tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Maharashtra on Friday, taking total cases in the state to 40, which is the highest in the country. Of the total cases, 25 individuals have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test, the state health department said.

"As per the report given by National Institute of Virology today, eight more patients were found to be infected with Omicron in the state," said Maharashtra Health Department. Of the eight cases, six patients are from Pune, one from Mumbai and one from Kalyan and Dombivali.

Maharashtra had reported its first Omicron on December 4. The Cape Town returnee had tested positive on November 27, following which the sample was sent to Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital, where the Omicron was confirmed on December 4. The 33-year-old person had arrived in Mumbai on November 24 from South Africa, through Dubai and Delhi. 

READ | WHO's COVID technical head says pandemic 'can end in 2022' amid rising cases of Omicron

Under new norms, PTPCR tests are mandatory for those returning from the "at-risk" nations and they are only allowed to leave the airport premises after the COVID test results. Also, 2% of passengers arriving from other countries are being tested randomly.

READ | 'Can't consider Omicron mild', WHO official warns of new COVID variant

Centre says genome sequencing of every sample not possible

Union Health Ministry on Friday said that genome sequencing of every sample is not possible. "It is a surveillance and pandemic assessment and tracking tool, not a diagnostic tool as of now. We can assure sufficient systematic sampling is being undertaken," NITI Aayog Member of Health Dr VK Paul said. 

READ | Omicron: With sharpest rise in a single day, Delhi records 10 more cases of new variant

Director-General of the ICMR DR Balram Bhargava said, 'We have been discussing these anti-viral COVID-19 pills. We have found that these pills need to be given very early, even before the diagnosis of the disease. Scientific data is still not supported in a big way that pills will be useful at the movement."

READ | France bans non-essential travel from UK amid surge in Omicron cases

India has reported more than 100 cases of new COVID variant Omicron across 11 states and union territories, the government said on Friday. The maximum cases have been reported in Maharashtra, followed by Delhi and Rajasthan.

READ | '101 cases of Omicron detected in 11 states; we need to be prepared': Health Ministry

The Omicron variant was first found in South Africa. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified Omicron as a 'variant of concern'. The new variant has so far been reported in 91 countries in the world, Health Ministry said.

(Image: PTI/Pixabay)

Tags: Omicron, Maharashtra, COVID
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND