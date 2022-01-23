Omicron May Trickle Down To Villages After COVID Surge In Metros, Says Expert

As India continues to witness the surge in COVID-19 cases, observing the growing trend experts have opined that as the coronavirus cases explode in metropolitan cities, in no time they will continue to spread into villages and remote places.

Speaking about the steeply surging COVID curve, Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, advisor on the COVID-19 task force at IMA Kochi told ANI, "Each time, a wave first hit high mobility areas which include metro cities and then to smaller areas and villages. So, within the next few weeks, it (Omicron driven coronavirus wave) will travel to the smaller cities or towns and then the villages. This is a trend that's been observed worldwide.”

Dr Rajeev continued to add that over time the cases will fall and the transmission of the Omicron variant will subside in the country. He also highlighted the fallout of the Delta variant after the second wave.

"Six months apart the first wave was the original Wuhan variant, the second was Beta, the third was Delta and the fourth was Omicron. For India, we were hit by the original Wuhan variant back in March 2020 and then we got hit by Delta last year. Now this year, we have been hit by Omicron. So it is quite convincible that Omicron will hang around for a while. It's unlikely that Delta will survive in the long run," he added.

INSACOG confirms community transmission of Omicron in India

Earlier in the day, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) stated that the WHO-acclaimed 'variant of concern' Omicron is in the community transmission stage in India. In addition, it stated that the highly transmissible COVID-19 strain is dominant in multiple metros.

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is in the community transmission stage in India and has become dominant in multiple metros where new cases have been rising exponentially, the INSACOG stated in the bulletin. Further, it said that BA.2 lineage, an infectious sub-variant of Omicron, has been found in a substantial fraction countrywide. S-gene drop-out is a genetic variation like that of Omicron.

"Omicron is now in community transmission in India and has become dominant in multiple metros, where new cases have been rising exponentially. BA.2 lineage is in a substantial fraction in India and S gene dropout based screening is thus likely to give high false negatives," it said.

India's COVID-19 tally

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in the daily bulletin informed on Sunday that India recorded 3,33,533 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total active caseload to 21,87,205. The recovery rate stands at 93.18 per cent, while the daily and weekly positive rates are 17.78 and 16.87 per cent, respectively. 5.57 per cent of the overall cases are active cases. With Sunday's addition, India now has a total of 3,92,37,264 COVID cases.



(Image: Unsplash)