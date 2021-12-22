Omicron More Transmissible, Must Ensure COVID Appropriate Behaviour: AIIMS Director

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr Randeep Guleria on Wednesday said that the Omicron variant of the COVID was a more transmissible one. The AIIMS Director cautioned that the virus wasw spreading fast and thus urged the public to maintain ‘COVID appropriate behaviour’. Dr Guleria further said that more data about the virus must be obtained before making assumptions about the effects of the virus.

Speaking about the new variant, which is spreading fast, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria said that the virus so far was causing only mild illnesses. “Omicron is a new variant. We know that the virus will continue to mutate and new variants will emerge. As of the data, most cases of the variant is from the UK, Denmark and South Africa, where it is causing a mild illness. We need more data as it evolves to understand the severity of the variant,” Dr Guleria said.

The AIIMS Director said that the variant was fast spreading and thus people must take care to prevent themselves from getting infected. “Omicron is a more transmissible variant. We need to do two things to protect ourselves, first one is to take vaccines and the second is to follow COVID appropriate behaviour,” he said. Dr Guleria further said that symptoms of the variant remain the same as older variants like cough, body aches, fever and running nose. He also urged people to get vaccinated in order to ensure safety against the virus.

AIIMS Director says vaccines can be tweaked for use against new variants

Dr Randeep Guleria on Sunday said that the COVID-19 vaccines can be "tweaked" to provide protection against new variants of the virus. His remarks came in the wake of concerns over the new Omicron variant of COVID-19. "Although there is this new variant of COVID-19, the silver lining is that it does seem to be a milder disease and we should have protection as far as the vaccine is concerned. And I think it is important to remember that vaccines can be tweaked," Dr Guleria told PTI.

"We will have second-generation vaccines. This is something which we need to keep in mind. The current vaccines are effective but with new variants, they will decrease on immunity, however vaccines can be tweaked," he added. Dr Guleria was speaking at the Dr V S Prayag Memorial Oration 2021 organised in Maharashtra by the Association of Physicians of India on Sunday.