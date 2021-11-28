Omicron Scare: NTAGI Chief Says 'no Reason To Panic; Follow COVID Appropriate Behaviour'

National Immunisation Technical Advisory Group (NTAGI) Chairman Dr NK Arora on Sunday said that people must stay alert with regards to a possible hike in COVID-19 cases. Speaking about the rising concern over the new COVID variant Omicron, Dr Arora told Republic that there is no panic situation as of now. Dr Arora also added that international passengers from Botswana and South Africa will be tested upon arrival. He also informed that the nature of the Omicron virus is still not certain.

Speaking to Republic TV regarding the spread of the new variant of the coronavirus, DR NK Arora said that he agreed with the ICMR that there is no reason to act panicky. “We don’t need to be panicky, but take preventive steps. There should not be any sense of complacency as the number of cases comes down and we are hovering around 10,000 cases for almost 10 days now. These numbers can rise if the virus behaves in a manner like the Delta variant, as we do not know the behaviour of the virus,” Dr Arora told Republic in an exclusive interview.

#EXCLUSIVE | NTAGI Chairman Dr NK Arora speaks to Republic on new Omicron variant and India's preparedness.



Tune in to watch #LIVE here-https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/lVVq7pSZBg — Republic (@republic) November 28, 2021

He further urged the public to reinstate coronavirus appropriate behaviour. “Corona appropriate behaviour is an absolute must. Social gatherings must be very restricted. We need to not forget that the virus is around,” Dr Arora said. Speaking about the third in his four important points about the virus, he said that there is a large population still to be vaccinated. “There are still 10 to 12 crore people yet to be immunised even with a single dose of vaccine,” he said. Dr Arora urged such individuals to come forward and get the vaccine. He also asked others with a single dose taken to get fully vaccinated on time.

“In one virus there are 60-70 mutations that have occurred simultaneously, particularly in the spike protein,” he said. The NTAGI chairman went on to add that we must be vigilant towards the virus as to how it is going to behave and whether it is going to be more infectious. He also added that the effectiveness of the new variant and the impact of the vaccine on the variant is yet to be understood. He also reminded that strict screening and testing of travellers from abroad are being done by the government. As an overall remark to the public, Dr Arora said that there is no reason to panic yet everyone needs to be vigilant as well as avoid getting complacent.

PM Modi asks officials to review international travel

PM Modi chaired a meeting with top officials on Saturday to discuss the country's pandemic situation. During the comprehensive meeting, PM Modi was briefed about the new variant of concern ‘Omicron’ along with its characteristics and the impact seen in various countries. PM directed officials to be proactive in light of the new variant and discussed its implications for India. He highlighted the need to monitor all international arrivals, their testing as per guidelines, with a specific focus on countries identified 'at risk'.

In addition to this, PM Modi also asked officials to review plans for easing international travel restrictions in light of the emerging new evidence. He said that people need to be more cautious and take proper precautions like masking and social distancing.

Image: Republic