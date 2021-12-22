Omicron: Punjab DyCM Deems Booster Dose Essential; 'govt Will Follow Centre's Guidelines'

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network on Wednesday, Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Om Parkash Soni remarked that COVID booster dose was necessary and that the Punjab government was all set to follow the Centre's directives.

The DyCM went on to say that 2 crores 40 lakh people in Punjab have received their first dose of COVID vaccine. Moreover, he claimed that 45% of the 2 Crore 80 lakh people in Punjab have received their second dose. He emphasized that, given the growing concern over the =Omicron variant, booster dosages were essential. The Punjab Dy CM also noted that the state was yet to document a case of the new variant.

While there has been mention of a booster dosage for the Omicron strain of COVID virus in other nations, the first dose of the vaccine has yet to be provided to around 40 lakh beneficiaries in the state. The Health Department is now claiming that it has already instructed district headquarters to look for claimants who have not yet received their first dose. Protests by ASHA and ANM personnel hampered the department's "Har Ghar Dastak" campaign in November, which aimed to reach the whole target population with the first dose.

Punjab's COVID situation

The virus had claimed 16,622 deaths and infected 6,03,780 individuals in Punjab, making it one of the worst-affected states. Meanwhile, COVID's Omicron variant is spreading at an unprecedented rate, and by early next year, it is likely to overtake the Delta strain's expansion. However, despite the Omicron scare, the weekly tally of COVID-19 cases in Punjab has declined by nearly 10% in the last four weeks.

The state reported 256 cases between November 23 and November 29, with the number dropping to 225 during the week ending December 20. In the last four weeks, the state has not created any new containment zones, and the total number of such zones has fallen below five.