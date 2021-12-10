Omicron Relief: Pune's 1st Patient Tests COVID Negative, Set To Be Discharged Today

In another major relief to the ongoing concerns over COVID-19 variant Omicron, Pune's first patient has now tested negative to the virus and will be discharged today. The patient was 40 years old and tested negative on Thursday. Later, seven more cases were reported in Maharashtra’s Pune district, of which six belonged to the same family.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant medical officer of Pune Municipal Corporation informed regarding the patient's health:

Rajasthan's 9 Omicron patients test negative

All the nine people in Rajasthan who were found infected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 have also been discharged from a government hospital in Jaipur after they tested negative for the disease twice, said Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena on Thursday.

Their reports for blood tests, CT scans, and all other tests are normal and they have been advised to remain in home quarantine for a week. He said that the department was quite alert and vigilant since the news of the novel variant of coronavirus.

"After the report of genome sequencing, the treatment was started by admitting the infected persons to RUHS. Besides this, tracking and tracing of all the people who came in contact with the infected patients were started. Out of nine patients, four were discharged in the afternoon and the remaining five were discharged in the evening after both the reports came negative. All patients have been advised to remain in home quarantine," Meena said.

Maharashtra's 1st Omicron patient tests negative

Maharashtra's Omicron patient was also discharged from the hospital after testing negative on Wednesday. The patient was a 33-year-old marine engineer who hailed from Kalyan Dombivli municipal area. He had arrived at the Delhi airport from South Africa via Dubai in the last week of November. The officials also informed that the man was not vaccinated against COVID-19.

Municipal Corporation (KDMC) Dr Vijay Suryavanshi also added that the individual is 'perfectly all right now'.