As India reels with the rise of the Omicron variant, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) warned of a 'massive third wave' if adequate measures were not taken to prevent transmission of the new variant. In a press release dated 6 December, IMA urges the citizens to get vaccinated in war-footing covering all those who were scheduled for the second dose. IMA has also batted for booster doses for all health care workers to augment their immunity on the eve of the third wave.

IMA warns of 'massive third wave'

In the statement, it stated, "Omicron has proved to be less virulent in producing severe infections but definitely 5-10 times more potent in transmissibility than Delta virus. IMA demands everyone should put on hold any massive social gathering on any pretext of religious, political or academic events and ensure wearing masks. Let us not loosen our grip on proactive protective measures".

IMA also stated that it does not support a travel ban but appealed to the public to avoid unnecessary travel. Highlighting the rise in COVID cases amid children, IMA demanded that govt must vaccinate children about 12-18 years soon. IMA also expressed its concern over the delay in NEET PG counselling resulting in a shortage of two batches of Post Graduates.

India sees Omicron rise

As of Monday, India has detected 23 Omicron cases from four states and one UT. The first cases were reported in India when two individuals tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Karnataka on December 2. Two days later, the country reported its 3rd and 4th Omicron cases from the states of Gujarat and Maharashtra. With Delhi reporting its first Omicron case, Maharashtra and Rajasthan reported 9 Omicron cases each taking the tally to 23 cases.

What is Omicron?

The new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron' was first detected in South Africa and then spread to over 30 countries including India. Presently, India has reported 4 cases of Omicron among foreign travellers. Two such cases were detected in Karnataka, one in Gujarat and one in Maharashtra. India has mandated testing and quarantining of foreign returnees from 'at-risk' nations where Omicron cases have been detected. As per the medical journal of South Africa, Omicron only causes mild fever, but the transmission rate is higher than other variants. It is five-six times more transmissible than the Delta variant, which is a cause of concern, state experts.