Omicron Scare: 25 Cases Of New COVID Variant Reported So Far In India, Informs Health Min

The Omicron variant of COVID has created panic among the public, especially with reports emerging which suggest that the variant spreads faster than other strains. As per the latest statement issued by the Union Health Ministry, 25 cases of Omicron variant have been detected in India so far says, informed Joint Health Secretary. As per reports, nine cases have been reported in Rajashthan, three in Gujrat, ten in Maharashtra, two in Karnataka and one in Delhi. He further added that the symptoms were mild in most of the Omicron cases detected in India so far.

According to Lav Agarwal, the Centre's focus is on how to minimise the transmission, by collaborating with the other states. The government has also asked the states to closely examine and monitor cases of the new omicron variant and take preventive measures accordingly.They have also asked the states to keep a track on new infection cases as well as reinfection cases, if there are any.

States have also been asked to closely monitor passengers arriving from other countries and also asked to increase their surveillance, monitoring and screening of these international passengers and also to keep a check on COVID hotspots and take adequate precautions.

Government's advisory for general public:

As per the union health ministry of India:

Mask is our universal covid vaccine we have to remember that

We appeal to those people who are arriving from other countries to provide correct details about them

We appeal the people to follow covid appropriate behaviour at the weddings and other places

Omicron is yet not causing burden on health care system

We appeal people to not panic

Dr.Vk Paul's piece of advice for the nation:

#WATCH | WHO is warning against the decline in mask usage. Global scene of Omicron is disturbing...

NITI Aayog's Dr VK Paul warned citizens to take preventive measures against the new variant of COVID and appealed to all to wear masks. According to him , the Centre was talking necessary actions but these two measures are the most effective one's and they will help prevent and control the situation before it gets worse. He further added that "we are operating at a risky and unacceptable level and we should learn from global situations".