Omicron Scare: Centre Instructs States To Treat Cases Only In Designated COVID Facilities

As the cases of COVID new variant Omicron surge in India, the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday wrote to states and union territories, stating that patients of the new variant have to be treated in designated COVID facilities with separate isolation areas. In a letter to states and UTs, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, "It has to be ensured that no cross-infection takes place and adequate precautions are taken by healthcare workers in these facilities to prevent transmission among other patients and healthcare workers."

Centre writes to states amid Omicron scare

"Further to contain the spread, it is imperative that states and UTs follow a mission mode and focused approach of quickly tracking primary and secondary contacts of positive cases and facilitate testing for them," he added.

The letter further stated, "All Omicron positive cases have to be treated in designated Covid facilities with separate isolation area earmarked for Omicron positive patients. It has to be ensured that no cross infection takes place and adequate precautions are taken by healthcare workers in these facilities to prevent transmission among other patients and healthcare workers."

WHO lauds India's vaccination rate, COVID surveillance

Earlier, a WHO representative spoke to Republic TV on Wednesday in regards to the new Omicron variant. It is said to be a variant of concern and was first found in South Africa. Speaking to Republic TV was Mr Roderico H Ofrin, WHO representative to India. He said that Omicron is a new variant and not a new disease, adding that it spreads the same way as other variants. He cautioned that authorities have to prioritise public health actions that would help in reducing people's exposure to the virus.

Ofrin said that social distancing and isolation of infected individuals that India has done very well so far must be followed. He highlighted that people should wear masks properly, wash their hands and be in a well-ventilated environment if indoors. He also urged on protecting the 'vulnerable'.

On India’s approach to cutting down the transmission of infection, he considered this as a milestone that India has achieved in a very short duration, already exceeding 127 crore vaccines. He said, "Get everyone vaccinated because these two doses of the vaccination protection and action mean protecting you from the disease."

21 Omicron cases in India till now

India has so far detected 21 Omicron cases from four states and one Union Territory. The first cases were reported in India when two individuals tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Karnataka on December 2.

Two days later, the country reported its third and fourth Omicron cases from the states of Gujarat and Maharashtra. Yesterday, India detected its first case of the new variant in the national capital and seven more cases in Maharashtra. Additionally, nine people were tested positive for the Omicron variant in Rajasthan's Jaipur, taking the total tally in the country to 21.