Omicron Scare: Centre Reviews Public Health Response To COVID; Vaccination Progress

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan reviewed the public health response to COVID in light of the emergence of Omicron variant and the progress of vaccination with Health Secretaries & NHM MDs of states & UTs, through video conference on Thursday. The Union Health Secretary highlighted the five-step plan of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate-Adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) as the core of public health response strategy for effective and timely control and management of COVID19 and its variants.

Key Highlights of the meeting

States advised enhancing testing, surveillance and prompt dispatch of samples to INSACOG labs for genome Sequencing

Optimal Utilization of ECRP-II to strengthen critical Hospital Infrastructure

Operationalization of PSA plants, Oxygen Concentrators & Ventilators stressed

Adequate Buffer Stock of Critical Drugs to be maintained across States

States and UTs were asked to increase testing and emphasis on surveillance in order to ensure early detection of suspected cases so that they could be isolated and managed effectively. They were asked to guarantee that PT-PCR testing was available in all districts. Districts with a higher case positivity rate were notified to keep a close eye on the case's progress and send positive samples to INSACOG (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium) labs for whole-genome sequencing.

The Rapid Response Teams addressed close monitoring of new emergent hotspots/clusters, breakthrough and re-infection cases, and fast investigation of such events. All contacts for positive patients should be tracked down and tested as soon as possible, according to protocol.

States/UTs were recommended to examine their preparation for providing quality medical treatment in order to guarantee that all hospital infrastructure is ready for any possible increase in cases, according to the official release. They must guarantee that funds allocated by the Government of India under ECRP-II are used to build and strengthen health infrastructure and that States swiftly release 100% matching funds to State Health Societies. It is necessary to guarantee that all field health facilities have functioning ventilators, PSA plants, and oxygen concentrators, among other things.

States were advised to continue increasing the pace and coverage of the COVID19 nationwide vaccination drive, with a focus on the ongoing 'Har GharDastak' campaign for ensuring full vaccination of all eligible populations, with regular monitoring at the village and district levels, underscoring the critical importance of the vaccination drive.