Omicron Scare: Centre Writes To States And UTs To Enforce Intensive Containment Measures

In the wake of the Omicron COVID variant threat, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Sunday, November 28, wrote to all states and Union Territories, asking them to enforce intensive containment, active surveillance, and increase vaccination coverage and COVID appropriate behaviour to curb the spread of COVID variant. The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified Omicron as a ‘variant of concern’ [VOC] and also has appealed to countries in the South-East Asia Region to scale up surveillance, strengthen public health and enhance vaccination coverage.

The country's disease surveillance network has been geared up for rigorous follow-up of all international travellers from countries designated as "At Risk". A reporting mechanism has been introduced to obtain travel details of passengers coming by international flights. This report is advised to be reviewed at every level and the protocol given by the Ministry must be strictly followed including testing on disembarkation of international travellers coming from countries classified as "At Risk". The positive samples must be sent for genome sequencing to INSACOG Labs in a prompt manner.

Health Ministry urges states/UTs to enhance testing

To tackle the surge of COVID mutated variants, the Ministry has urged states and UTs to operationalise ample testing infrastructure and strictly implement the testing guidelines. According to the Ministry, overall testing including RT-PCR tests has declined in some states. And if this is followed, then it will be difficult to track the infection spread.

Areas marked as 'hotspots' due to a recent cluster of COVID positive cases must be regularly monitored and should ensure that saturation testing and sending of positive samples are sent quickly for genome sequencing to designated INSACOG Labs, in collaboration with the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Govt. of India and National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The press release further stated, "States should keep a close check on the emerging trend of cases and the positivity in an area and quickly delineate hotspots for effective containment of Covid-19. States should aim at achieving a positivity rate below 5% while focusing on increasing the number of tests and share of RT-PCR tests to aid in early identification".

COVID-19 situation in India

India on Sunday, November 28, has reported 8,774 fresh Coronavirus infections with 9,481 recoveries in the past 24 hours. According to Union health ministry data, out of the total infections, the active cases account for less than 1%, which is currently at 0.31%, the lowest since March 2020. The COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.34%.

Image: PIXABAY/PTI