Omicron Scare: Delhi Airport To Take Action Against Travellers Flouting Quarantine Rules

As India has reported 21 cases of the new South African COVID-19 variant Omicron so far, the Delhi airport authorities are set to take action against travellers arriving from "at risk" countries who are not following the seven days' home quarantine rules. A senior airport official informed that they have been receiving complaints regarding passengers coming from 'at risk' countries and not following the quarantine norms.

A senior official at Delhi airport was quoted by ANI saying, "District administration and Delhi police have been asked to verify and report the status of people under mandatory home quarantine. If they are found flouting the COVID-19 protocol, then action will be taken against them." "The complaints of flouting quarantine rule were found common in locals who have recently come from 'at risk' countries. They have filled self-declaration form mentioning their location and address before leaving the airport. If required, tough action will be taken against such people. In the case of foreign travellers, they submit their hotel booking details with the authorities at the airport which can be easily verified," he added.

The official further informed that the authorities have instructed hotels to provide all possible assistance to foreign travellers who are spending their quarantine period in hotels.

The "at risk" countries are majorly European nations which include the United Kingdom, South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Brazil, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Israel.

Earlier, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had reviewed the RT-PCR testing facilities for passengers coming from 'at-risk' countries, at Indira Gandhi International Airport in person. Following the visit, he mentioned that 35 rapid RT-PCR testing devices are operating within the international arrivals area at Terminal III of the Delhi airport.

21 Omicron cases in India till now

India has so far detected 21 Omicron cases from four states and one Union Territory. The first cases were reported in India when two individuals tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Karnataka on December 2.

Two days later, the country reported its third and fourth Omicron cases from the states of Gujarat and Maharashtra. Yesterday, India detected its first case of the new variant in the national capital and seven more cases in Maharashtra. Additionally, nine people were tested positive for the Omicron variant in Rajasthan's Jaipur, taking the total tally in the country to 21.

Image: Shutterstock, PTI