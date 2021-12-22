Omicron Scare: Delhi Bans All Christmas And New Year Parties, Announces Strict Guidelines

In a massive development, in view of the surge in Omicron cases across the country, the Delhi government has banned all the upcoming New Year and Christmas parties in the national capital to curb the further spread of the newly discovered COVID-19 variant.

Urgent measures in Delhi in wake of Omicron wave

All District Magistrates, as well as District DCPs, shall tighten up their enforcement machinery and shall deploy a sufficient number of enforcement teams on the field for keeping utmost vigil at public places and for enforcing COVID Appropriate Behaviour strictly so as to avoid any possible further surge in Covid-19 cases especially considering the upcoming Christmas festival and New Year etc.

This comes in the backdrop of the observation suggesting that COVID-appropriate behaviour (the wearing of a mask, social distancing, frequent hand washing etc) is not being complied with at public places by the general public. There may be some laxity and leniency in general on the part of field functionaries/enforcement machinery at the ground level in the enforcement of CAB.

All District Magistrates shall convene meetings with the office bearers of RWAS and MTAS under their respective jurisdiction to inform them about the increasing trend of COVID cases. as well as the emergence of the Omicron variant in NCT of Delhi and its possible threat, so that they may further sensitize their members/residents/shopkeepers.

All District Magistrates shall upscale IEC Campaign in their respective areas and implement the same in mission mode with an objective to ensure that residents of NCT of Delhi follow and imbibe the COVID appropriate behaviour.

All social/political / sports/entertainment / cultural/ religious / festival related gatherings and congregations are completely prohibited in Delhi, hence all District Magistrates and District DCPs shall ensure no cultural gatherings for celebrating Christmas and New Year in NCT of Delhi.

All social-political/cultural religious / festival-related gatherings and congregations are prohibited throughout the NCT of Delhi. All restaurants and bars are allowed up to 60% of the seating capacity. Auditoriums / Assembly halls are allowed up to 20% of the seating capacity.

Meanwhile, Marriage-related gatherings are permitted with a seating of 200 persons, sports complexes are permitted only without spectators. Authorised weekly markets are allowed subject to strict compliance of protocol / SoP/instructions/guidelines issued in this regard.

Delhi Disaster Management Authority in view of rising COVID cases and variant of concern-Omicron, instructs DMs to take all required measures in their respective jurisdictions to control the spread. No mask/No entry should be strictly ensured at shops/workplaces pic.twitter.com/LyHgcM3cv5 — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2021

Delhi records maximum Omicron cases in India

India has recorded 213 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus across 15 states and UTs so far out of which 90 people have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. Delhi has recorded the maximum of 57 cases of the Omicron variant followed by Maharashtra at 54, Telangana 24, Karnataka 19, Rajasthan 18, Kerala 15 and Gujarat 14. The ministry data updated at 8 am also stated that India has logged 6,317 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,47,58,481, while the active cases declined to 78,190, the lowest in 575 days. The death toll has climbed to 4,78,325 with 318 fresh fatalities, the data stated. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 55 days now. The active cases comprise 0.22 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.40 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.