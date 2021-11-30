Omicron Scare: Delhi CM Informs Being Armed With 30k Oxygen Beds, 750 MT Oxygen Capacity

As the fear over new COVID-19 variant from South Africa called Omicron rises, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday briefed the national capital as to how his government is well prepared to tackle the new variant in case it reaches India with sufficient medical oxygen, medicines and ICU beds.

कोरोना के नए विदेशी वेरिएंट के ख़तरे को देखते हुए दिल्ली अपनी पुख़्ता तैयारियों में जुटी है। Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/TfwzigWq1U — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 30, 2021

The Delhi CM said, "I held a meeting with the officials today. We hope Omicron doesn't come to India, but we need to be prepared as responsible governments... As far as the beds are concerned, we have prepared 30,000 oxygen beds and around 10,000 of these are ICU beds. Besides this, 6800 ICU beds are under construction. They will be ready by February. So, we'll have 17,000 beds soon. We've made arrangements for preparing 100 oxygen beds each in every Municipal ward on a 2-week notice - so 27,000 oxygen beds can be prepared in short notice."

"There are 32 types of medicines that are used during Corona (treatment). A buffer stock of 2 months is being ordered so that there is no shortage of medicines. Combining all hospitals in Delhi, we've around 750 MT oxygen capacity. Extra storage capacity of 442 MT prepared. PSA plants set up-Delhi generates 121 MT oxygen. Ordered installation of telemetry devices on all oxygen tanks to know availability of oxygen per minute in each," he added.

Omicron Variant

On November 24, the World Health Organization (WHO) received the first report of the new, potentially more contagious strain from South Africa. Botswana, Belgium, Hong Kong, and Israel are among the countries where it has been discovered. The WHO named it on the greek alphabet 'Omicron' and identified it as a 'Variant of Concern' on Friday. The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia (INSACOG) is actively monitoring the novel coronavirus variant B.1.1.529. The variant is yet to be found in India, according to officials.