Omicron Scare: Delhi's Health Min Satyendra Jain Asks Centre To Stop International Flights

In light of the increased incidence of the COVID-19 Omicroin variant, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain suggested on Monday that international flights should be halted. Similar neglect, he claimed, was also observed in the second wave. Addressing a press conference, Jain stated, "The new variant is coming from abroad, there is a need to stop the flights coming from abroad, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also made this appeal. The same negligence was seen during the last wave as well."

"All foreign travellers from the countries that are affected are being tested. So far, 27 people have been brought to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, 17 of whom have tested positive and 10 of whom are close relatives,'' the Minister said. A total of 12 out of 17 patients had their genomes sequenced, and one of them was found to have Omicron, he mentioned while talking about the first Omicron case in Delhi. "The condition of the one who is Omicron positive is fine as of now. The report of his second test done for confirmation had also come positive," Health Minister Satyendra Jain added.

"All of the patients are in good health, and many of them have no symptoms at all. The remainder of the report will be delivered tomorrow," he explained. "It is our goal to prevent Omicron from spreading in any way through individuals arriving at the airport," the Minister said.

"Everyone should be on the alert because Omicron is said to spread quickly. If you're going out in public, you should definitely wear a mask. The third corona wave can be avoided if everyone wears masks, he stressed. "More than 93% of people in Delhi have received the first dose of the vaccination, and more than 60% have received the second dose. Anyone who has not yet gotten their second immunisation dosage should do so as soon as possible. About 1.5 lakh people have been receiving immunisations every day for the past several days, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain mentioned while discussing the Union Territory's vaccination status.

CM Kejriwal urges people not to panic

On Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed a press conference after Delhi reported its first incidence of COVID-19 variant Omicron. He asked locals not to panic or be concerned. The Chief Minister further stated that he is paying close attention to the situation and that all necessary equipment will be provided in sufficient quantities. CM Kejriwal also addressed the 65th anniversary of Dr. BR Ambedkar's death in his speech. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also expressed his concerns over the new variant.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: Unsplash/ANI