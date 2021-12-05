Omicron Scare: Former CSIR Chief Affirms 'COVID-19 Vaccines Helpful To A Great Degree'

Amounting to relief amid never-ending speculation over the COVID-19 variant, Omicron, a health expert, affirmed that COVID-19 vaccines administered in India will effectively combat the new variant of SARS-CoV-2. While speaking to ANI, Dr Rakesh Mishra, Director of Tata Institute for Genetics and Society and former Chief of CSIR For Cellular and Molecular Biology, said that the current vaccines will shield vaccinated individuals against Omicron.

Speaking of the efficacy of hybrid immunity, Dr Mishra said, "The results indicate that hybrid immunity will be effective against the new variant. Scientific validation of these things s happening. People are conducting experiments for making pseudovirus and those things in the labs and testing. So, I think it will take about 10 days, two weeks."

"It (existing COVID-19 vaccines) should be protective, maybe a little bit less, but the vaccine will certainly be helpful to a great degree," he added. Further, Dr Mishra enumerated the effect of hybrid immunity on the vaccinated adult population and said that it is likely to confer protection to people along with indigenous vaccines that are administered.

"If people have natural infections plus vaccination. At least in major cities, maybe a larger number of people have had the infection knowingly or without the knowledge because of being asymptomatic. A significant number will have a hybrid community. Although the study about hybrid immunity is about the vaccine, there is no reason to think that the vaccine- Covishield and Covaxin- will not have the same advantage of hybrid community on infected people," he said.

If Omicron cases in India is a wake-up call?

Dr Mishra established that the pandemic was not done with yet and the need to adhere to all COVID-19-related norms and protocols still exist.

"It is a wake-up call to be aware that pandemic is not over yet. And that we are in a strong position with such high seropositivity and vaccination in place and our healthcare system is much more enabled than it was during the first wave or second wave, so, we're in a very strong position. We should not squander our advantage by being careless and get into trouble," he said.

Traceable symptoms of Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2

Dr Mishra apprised that majority of people, who have contracted the virus may be asymptomatic or not showcase apparent symptoms, will treat it like a 'normal common cold'.

"So, that is the problem of this infection that most people 70-80 per cent will not have any symptom when there is spreading and confusing with a common cold. Symptoms are less severe. So people will mistake it as common cold because there is no smell loss or oxygen problem. The infection will be there in all major cities where people have been travelling and now since if a person has no contact with any person with travel history, means it is community spread," Dr Mishra told ANI.

Further, he implied that Omicron may be more transmissible than Delta, however, the virus being asymptomatic is good news.

(With ANI Inputs)

Image: PTI/Fusion Medical Examination/Unsplash