Omicron Scare: Haryana Imposes Night Curfew, COVID Curbs Amid Rise In Cases

A day after Harayana Health Minister Anil Vij made the double dose of COVID vaccination mandatory for people at congested places, Haryana Chief Minister on Friday announced night curfew for a fortnight and a slew of fresh restrictions in the wake of the Omicron spread.

After conducting a meeting with the top state officials, Haryana CM has announced the imposition of night curfew for a fortnight from (11:00 pm to 5:00 am) from tomorrow, December 25 onwards to January 05, 2022.

Night Curfew & Other Fresh Guidelines announced in Haryana

Following are the fresh guidelines announced under the order of 'Mahamari Alert Surakshit Haryana':

I. Night movement restrictions shall be strictly imposed from 11:00 PM to 05:00 AM in the State.

II. In indoor and open spaces, gatherings of up to 50% of the hall/area capacity.

III. Gatherings will be allowed with a ceiling of a maximum of 200 persons/ 300 persons respectively and will be subject to strict observance of COVID-19 appropriate behavioural norms and social distancing. It shall be the responsibility of Organisers of events to ensure that only fully vaccinated persons attend the events organised by them.

IV. In all the public offices and facilities, only fully vaccinated persons are allowed to enter w.e.f. 01.01.2022.

The decisions were taken in consultation with Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala and Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij. This comes a day after, the Haryana health minister made the second dose of COVID-19 vaccination mandatory from January 1, 2022, in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij stated, "From January 1, 2022, the people who have not taken both doses will not be allowed to enter marriage halls, hotels, restaurants, offices, banks, or any other public places. This is to protect ourselves from Omicron and the third wave of COVID-19."

Apart from this, the guidelines announced previously, on November 27 shall also remain in place along with the latest directives. The previous guidelines had stated that Restaurants, bars (including in hotels and malls), gyms, spas and clubhouses/ restaurants/ bars of the Golf Courses are allowed to open with adherence to requisite social distancing and other COVID-19 appropriate safety norms.

Moreover, the Cinema Halls (in malls and stand-alone) are allowed to open with adherence to requisite social distancing norms, COVID-19 appropriate behavioural norms, the guidelines as indicated in the SOPS released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as well as regular sanitisation of the premises.

Besides, fully residential Universities in the State are directed to plan re-opening their campuses for physical classes as per their respective Semester Schedules after adopting SOPs for COVID appropriate behaviour.

358 Omicron cases detected in India

As per the ministry data updated at 8 a.m., India has registered 6,650 new Coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of cases to 3,47,72,626, with 77,516 active cases. According to the report, the number of people who have lost their lives due to the disease has risen to 4,79,133, with 374 people losing their lives in the previous 24 hours.

Meanwhile, India recorded 122 instances of the Omicron strain of COVID-19 in 24 hours, the highest so far, bringing the country's total to 358 cases, 114 of which have recovered or migrated. The Union Health Ministry informed that 358 Omicron COVID variant infections have been discovered so far in 17 states and union territories. Maharashtra has the most cases of the Omicron variant, with 88, followed by Delhi with 67, Telangana with 38, Tamil Nadu with 34, Karnataka with 31 and Gujarat with 30.

Image: PTI