Omicron Scare: IMA Demands COVID-19 Booster Doses For Healthcare Workers

As COVID-19 variant Omicron continues to spread like wildfire across the country, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has demanded booster doses of vaccine for healthcare workers. The IMA urged the Central government to allow booster doses of vaccine for healthcare as well as other frontline workers. The medical association’s demand comes as India reported a total of 23 cases of the new virus variant.

Speaking about the need for booster dose vaccination, IMA president Dr JA Jayalal said that healthcare workers need additional support as they are exposed to this virus. “It is a mandatory requirement that all healthcare and frontline workers are given booster vaccine doses to enhance their immunity. Equally, people with compromised immunity like people undergoing chemotherapy treatment, or people with severe diabetes also need an additional dose of enhancing immunity,” he said.

Speaking to Republic TV about the demand, Dr Jayalal said that the IMA is expecting a possible third wave to hit the country. “We are expecting and anticipating the third wave to arrive as the Omicron variant is spreading. At this time, it is a mandatory requirement to ensure that the immunity levels of healthcare workers are adequate enough for them to treat such infected patients. Doctors will be exposed to multiple frequencies of the viral exposure thus we need to build up the immunity of the doctors,” Dr Jayalal said.

He further reiterated that the doctor community is the most vulnerable group during such a virus spread. The IMA president further said that the Centre should also vaccinate individuals with various ailments which reduce their immunity. Earlier on Monday, the IMA president made the same demand while speaking at a press conference. He noted that the country might have a ‘massive third wave’ unless the country focusses on proper vaccination. Meanwhile, several vaccine manufacturers have already started the process to ascertain if their jabs are effective against the Omicron variant and develop new shots if needed.

COVID-19 booster doses

Stating the difference between an additional dose of a vaccine and a booster dose, officials had earlier explained that an additional shot is given to immunocompromised and immunosuppressed individuals when the primary schedule of inoculation does not provide adequate protection from the disease. While a booster dose is provided to an individual after a pre-defined period when the immune response due to primary vaccination is presumed to have declined.

23 Omicron cases in India till now

As of Monday, India has detected 23 Omicron cases from four states and one UT. The first cases were reported in India when two individuals tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Karnataka on December 2. Two days later, the country reported its 3rd and 4th Omicron cases from the states of Gujarat and Maharashtra. On Monday, India detected its first case of the new variant in the national capital as well as more cases in Maharashtra taking the total tally in the country to 23.

