Omicron Scare: IMA Urges Centre To Announce COVID-19 Booster Doses For Frontline Workers

As India reported 21 cases of new COVID-19 variant Omicron, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday urged the Central government to announce "additional" doses of vaccine for healthcare, frontline workers and immunocompromised individuals. It also sought the Centre expedite the proposal of vaccinating individuals aged 12 to 18 years.

Speaking at a press conference, the IMA said, "At a time when India is limbing back to normalcy, this is a great setback. If we do not take adequate measures, we may have a massive third wave. So, if we can altruistically be focused on vaccination, India can definitely overcome the impact of Omicron. IMA earnestly appeals to everyone concerned to take the vaccination as priority agenda and focus attention to reach all the unreached and also ensuring the second dose is given to all the needy."

"At this juncture, IMA also appeals to the government to officially announce additional dose (of vaccine) be given to healthcare, frontline workers and immunocompromised individuals to augment the immunity," it added.

Medical experts bat for COVID booster dose

On Sunday, medical experts Dr PS Venkatesh Rao and Dr Zaheer Virani spoke exclusively to the Republic Media Network and explained the need for a booster dose amid concerns over the Omicron variant.

"There is definitely a drop in the efficacy rate of vaccines over six months. With new variants coming up it is only good that a third dose is given. All viral vaccines are a minimum of three doses and I'm sure this (COVID vaccine) will also benefit from a third dose," Dr PS Venkatesh Rao, who is a senior surgeon in Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru, told Republic. "These vaccines being new, COVID-19 being new, we really don't have a history to go by. But if we go by the history of other viral vaccines I think a third dose will be required. Also, the nasal vaccine which is coming up might be a desirable thing to get it going," he explained.

21 Omicron cases in India till now

India has so far detected 21 Omicron cases from four states and one UT. The first cases were reported in India when two individuals tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Karnataka on December 2.

Two days later, the country reported its 3rd and 4th Omicron cases from the states of Gujarat and Maharashtra. Today, India detected its first case of the new variant in the national capital and seven more cases in Maharashtra. Additionally, nine people were tested positive for the Omicron variant in Rajasthan's Jaipur, taking the total tally in the country to 21.

(With Agency Inputs)

