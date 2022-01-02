Omicron Scare: Jammu And Kashmir Govt Orders New Restrictions For COVID Containment

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has issued new restrictions for COVID-19 containment in the union territory. The administration has asked authorities to ramp up COVID-19 vaccination. "All Districts to ensure the completion of Overdue Second Dose of COVID vaccinations within a week," the statement said.

District magistrates have been asked to establish and active their respective COVID war rooms to tackle the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The statement added, "There shall be a renewed focus on Panchayat level/Medical Block mapping of cases and effective micro-containment zones shall be constituted when the number of COVID-19 positive cases reaches 3 or above."

All incoming passengers to Jammu and Kashmir need to undergo the COVID test except those who are carrying a double jab certificate or RT-PCR COVID negative report taken within 72 hours of arrival time.

J&K Govt orders new restrictions for COVID containment

Complete second COVID-19 vaccination doses in a week

Activate COVID-19 control rooms for Omicron variant

Panchayat level mapping and data capturing for tracking positivity rate

All persons coming to J&K to be tested for COVID-19

Entry in parks limited to vaccinated individuals

Classes for the 12th standard shall be permitted with limited in-person teaching not exceeding 50% on a given day

No weekend curfew in any district

All earlier COVID restrictions will remain in place

J&K reports 165 new COVID cases, no deaths in the past 24 hours

Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 165 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total COVID-19 tally to 3,41,624, with no new deaths reported in the past 24 hours, officials said. 66 new COVID cases were from the Jammu region while 99 were from the Kashmir division. Maximum cases were reported in Srinagar district (41) following by Jammu (31).

Currently, the Union Territory has 1,429 active cases while total recoveries have reached 3,35,665. The COVID death toll in J&K is at 4,530.